The New Buc-Ee's Grab-And-Go Sandwich Fans Are Eager To Pick Up On Their Next Road Trip

Believe it or not, some of the most popular brisket in Texas comes from a gas station called Buc-ee's. Something between a convenience store, a gas station, and a quick-serve restaurant, Buc-ee's is quite the sensation in Texas and among those road-tripping through the South. Not only does it have its own mascot and branded snacks, but it also has an iconic brisket sandwich — one that, according to Reddit, you can now finally get without barbecue sauce.

In order to understand why Buc-ee's fans are freaking out about this news, we have to go back in time, before 2025. The brisket sandwich has always been popular, but the meat comes covered in sauce. Many customers don't like Buc-ee's barbecue sauce, so they've been ordering a customized version of the sandwich for a long time. Then, the policy on modifications suddenly changed in early 2025, and people weren't able to get the unsauced brisket sammie anymore — not even in the case of allergies, as one shocked customer reported on Reddit.

Well, it appears that Buc-ee's has heard the (battle) cry of its customers and has now begun rolling out brisket sandwiches without the sauce, killing two birds with one stone. Now the people are happy, and the company policy doesn't have to be broken. At the time of this writing, there is no information on exactly which Buc-ee's locations carry the updated version of the sandwich or whether this novelty is location-specific.