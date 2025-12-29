The New Buc-Ee's Grab-And-Go Sandwich Fans Are Eager To Pick Up On Their Next Road Trip
Believe it or not, some of the most popular brisket in Texas comes from a gas station called Buc-ee's. Something between a convenience store, a gas station, and a quick-serve restaurant, Buc-ee's is quite the sensation in Texas and among those road-tripping through the South. Not only does it have its own mascot and branded snacks, but it also has an iconic brisket sandwich — one that, according to Reddit, you can now finally get without barbecue sauce.
In order to understand why Buc-ee's fans are freaking out about this news, we have to go back in time, before 2025. The brisket sandwich has always been popular, but the meat comes covered in sauce. Many customers don't like Buc-ee's barbecue sauce, so they've been ordering a customized version of the sandwich for a long time. Then, the policy on modifications suddenly changed in early 2025, and people weren't able to get the unsauced brisket sammie anymore — not even in the case of allergies, as one shocked customer reported on Reddit.
Well, it appears that Buc-ee's has heard the (battle) cry of its customers and has now begun rolling out brisket sandwiches without the sauce, killing two birds with one stone. Now the people are happy, and the company policy doesn't have to be broken. At the time of this writing, there is no information on exactly which Buc-ee's locations carry the updated version of the sandwich or whether this novelty is location-specific.
Buc-ee's put a stop on modifications in early 2025
According to one alleged employee on Reddit, a new corporate policy was introduced at the start of 2025, preventing employees from modifying the sandwiches. "If we were to make one without bbq sauce at a customers request you can literally be written up for it. 3 write ups and you're fired," they reported. Another employee added, "Most of us would have no problem doing it but they have cameras and can see everything we do." What was the reason for this drastic measure?
Since Buc-ee's is a chain of gas stations that is continuing to grow, online commenters are speculating that leaning towards convenience could be the reason why modifications had to go. "They wanted to be more of a grab & go thing for food," commented one alleged employee. Given the amount of popular Buc-ee's snacks customers can choose from, some questioned this policy. When it comes to sandwiches, the changes are fairly minor (such as no sauce), and often the employee would be making it right in front of you. In any case, those who love Buc-ee's well-seasoned brisket can now finally enjoy it in the delicious sandwich without the barbecue sauce — so long as they're not wishing for any other modifications.