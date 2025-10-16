How Buc-Ee's Got Its Iconic Beaver Logo

When fans think of Buc-ee's, they likely think of the chain's iconic beaver mascot before thinking of Beaver Nuggets or the "Cleanest Restrooms in America," as the brand's official website promises. This Texas-based American gas station and convenience store chain is known for its gargantuan stores, immaculate bathrooms, wide-ranging inventory, and fare like Texas barbecue, kolaches, and beef jerky. The Buc-ee's location in Luling, TX alone boasts 120 gas pumps, and at 75,593 square feet, it currently holds the world record for largest convenience store on earth. Buc-ee's also holds the world record for the longest car wash on the planet, with a whopping 255 feet of conveyor belt – all under the watchful, unassailably cheerful eye of the Buc-ee's beaver.

The name "Buc-ee's" comes from owner Arch "Beaver" Aplin III's childhood nickname. Per the lore, Buc-ee's is a portmanteau of Aplin's dog "Buck" and the "Bucky the Beaver" toothpaste brand mascot that was well-known to consumers of the 1980s, when the chain got its initial start.

Disney Commercial Studios created the original Bucky the Beaver character for the Bristol-Myers Company in the 1950s. Bucky was the face of ipana toothpaste brand, where a playful ad campaign posed the beaver as a hero against villain character DK Germ, and sang his "Brusha, brusha, brusha" jingle (which even gets referenced in the sleepover scene from "Grease"). But, when Bristol-Myers expanded its foray into medicine over toothpaste, Bucky began to fade from the 1970's public eye. Enter: Buc-ee's.