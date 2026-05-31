The '60s Scandal Launched By A Sandwich-Smuggling Astronaut

Deli fare is a wellspring of nostalgic comfort that also inspires plenty of spirited opinions. Whether it's speaking aloud the unspoken rules of sandwich ordering etiquette, or debating whether or not chopped chicken liver is really all that good — it is, there's always plenty to say about these favorite foods. One deli sandwich of significant historical note caused quite a scandal in the 1960s during the early years of NASA's U.S. space program. About four years before humans landed on the moon, Project Gemini III astronaut John Young broke new ground by sneaking a corned beef sandwich aboard the spaceship, tucked into the pocket of his spacesuit.

While Project Gemini was instrumental in setting the stage for the first lunar landing, it seems Young decided to rise to the challenges astronauts face when preparing and eating food in space by smuggling delightful deli contraband aboard. Given that space flight was in its infancy during the '60s, there was still a lot to learn about such concerns as cross-contamination and the nature of crumbs in zero gravity. Needless to say, the ensuing mess and scandal have become a legendary, cautionary tale.

Of the many foods eaten by astronauts in outer space, this unauthorized sandwich caused a stir as the debris could have clogged vital equipment and derailed the mission, though thankfully that didn't happen. The incident was famously spoofed by "The Simpsons" in the episode "Deep Space Homer," in which the titular character smuggles a bag of ruffled potato chips aboard.