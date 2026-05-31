The '60s Scandal Launched By A Sandwich-Smuggling Astronaut
Deli fare is a wellspring of nostalgic comfort that also inspires plenty of spirited opinions. Whether it's speaking aloud the unspoken rules of sandwich ordering etiquette, or debating whether or not chopped chicken liver is really all that good — it is, there's always plenty to say about these favorite foods. One deli sandwich of significant historical note caused quite a scandal in the 1960s during the early years of NASA's U.S. space program. About four years before humans landed on the moon, Project Gemini III astronaut John Young broke new ground by sneaking a corned beef sandwich aboard the spaceship, tucked into the pocket of his spacesuit.
While Project Gemini was instrumental in setting the stage for the first lunar landing, it seems Young decided to rise to the challenges astronauts face when preparing and eating food in space by smuggling delightful deli contraband aboard. Given that space flight was in its infancy during the '60s, there was still a lot to learn about such concerns as cross-contamination and the nature of crumbs in zero gravity. Needless to say, the ensuing mess and scandal have become a legendary, cautionary tale.
Of the many foods eaten by astronauts in outer space, this unauthorized sandwich caused a stir as the debris could have clogged vital equipment and derailed the mission, though thankfully that didn't happen. The incident was famously spoofed by "The Simpsons" in the episode "Deep Space Homer," in which the titular character smuggles a bag of ruffled potato chips aboard.
Corned beef... the final frontier
Though the scandalous corned beef sandwich luckily didn't cause any major technological issues, the stunt pulled by the Project Gemini III astronaut nonetheless incited a fair amount of controversy. Young shared about his experience in an interview with "Life" magazine in April of 1965, mentioning that the entirety of the sandwich scenario only lasted for about 30 seconds. Recordings from the flight detail the conversation that transpired in which Young retrieved the sandwich from the pocket of his spacesuit and offered a bite to his colleague, Virgil I. "Gus" Grissom.
The sandwich, which had been prepared at a spot in Cocoa Beach, Florida prior to liftoff, was acquired by Young's colleague, fellow astronaut Wally Schirra. When Young took the sandwich out of his suit to share it with Grissom, he noted, "Smells, doesn't it?" Upon first bite, rye bread crumbs began to crumble and float in the absence of gravity, and Young decided to replace the sandwich in his pocket for the rest of their time in space.
Despite admonishment by Congress and NASA officials, Young was never formally punished for this prank, though this scandal of '60s spaceflight is likely part of what led to more stringent carry-on restrictions for future astronauts. What's more, a replica of Young's contraband corned beef sandwich remains on display at the Grissom Memorial Museum in Mitchell, Indiana.