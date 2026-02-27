13 Foods Eaten By Astronauts In Outer Space

Humankind has been fascinated with space travel for quite some time. The 1960s were the height of our obsession, when the U.S. and Russia competed for the stars, children dreamed of becoming astronauts, and a televised robot famously said, "Danger, Will Robinson!" Our collective love for everything space-related naturally included the types of foods eaten by astronauts. It was a period of food innovation, from Astronaut Ice Cream and dehydrated potato salad to the bright, powdery orange drink TANG.

Space food has certainly come a long way since then, and today is divided into three categories: rehydratable foods, thermostabilized foods, and foods in their natural form. While space travel doesn't inspire the awe it once did, the food is more diverse and delicious than ever, composed of cuisines from around the world. With the announcement of NASA's Artemis II mission, the first trip to the moon since 1972's Apollo 17 mission, what better time than now to dive into the rich and varied world of space food?