This Government-Funded Snack From The '60s Was Originally Made For Astronauts

Back when going to the moon was the world's hottest topic, companies were doing whatever they could to get a piece of the pie. Brands were sending their products straight to space, and customers were eating it up. Omega debuted a watch fit for spacewalkers, and Tang pushed advertisements for space-approved soda, but Pillsbury — under contract with the U.S. government — was more focused on the astronauts heading to the stars than the consumers on the ground.

Pillsbury was tasked with creating the first space-safe solid food by none other than the Quartermaster Food and Container Institute of the United States Armed Forces in the early '60s. The company started with teeny condensed food cubes, which were chowed down by NASA astronaut Scott Carpenter on the Aurora 7 in the summer of 1962. A few years later, NASA had another assignment for Pillsbury: create an energizing snack that could fit through an astronaut's helmet.

The airtight suits didn't make it easy, but Pillsbury delivered with Space Food Sticks. The nutrient-packed snack was like a chewy chocolate power bar squeezed into a thin tube, which made it a hit for not just astronauts but growing kids everywhere. Before it was a popular lunchbox snack, Space Food Sticks accompanied Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong to the moon in 1969.