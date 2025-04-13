15 Vintage Snacks No One Remembers Anymore

The term "vintage" usually applies to clothes and furniture, but some of the long-forgotten foods of yesteryear have a certain classy, nostalgic mystique that earns them a spot in vintage territory. Post-industrial era American foods are defined by snacks, which were famously drenched in mayonnaise, included a lot of cheese, and had canned fruit in places where it absolutely didn't belong. But — like jeans, handbags, and armchairs –foods from the post-war epoch and late 20th century are, slowly but surely, coming back into style, whether you want them to or not.

To take a glimpse into a bygone era of eats, we've put together this list of popular mid-to-late-century snacks that have long since disappeared from our cocktail party spreads and lunch boxes. Some of these snacks are recipes that those gen-Xers among us might vaguely remember mom whipping up on a Saturday afternoon, and others are commercial snacks that were staples in the school lunchroom but have since been cast away into the snack cemetery. So, let's dive into these antiquated goodies — we'll let you decide which ones deserve a comeback in the 21st century.