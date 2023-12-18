Pineapple Sandwiches Are A Unique Southern Staple With Murky Origins

Southern cooking is no stranger to getting creative with ingredients and how they're used. That's how we got dishes like ambrosia salad, vinegar pie, and pineapple sandwiches. Yes, you read that right: pineapple sandwiches. White bread, creamy mayo, and sliced or crushed pineapple are all you need for this Southern treat. This sweet, juicy sandwich is a classic Southern staple and its origins are just as eccentric as the sandwich itself. The sandwich was first assembled in Pine Apple (a totally coincidental name), Alabama, in 1898.

Canned pineapple was a game changer for preparing the sandwich; no longer would you have to use a whole pineapple. James Dole opened a brand new canning facility in 1906 that would take all the work out of preparing pineapple and make the fruit accessible on shelves everywhere. Once pineapple became more readily available, the popularity of the sandwich took off.

No one is quite sure why someone originally decided to put pineapple on a sandwich. Theories include that perhaps the original sandwich maker was trying to make a banana sandwich, which has the same ingredients but used banana instead of pineapple. Or perhaps the sandwich was a way to subtly flaunt wealth, as pineapples were seen as somewhat of a luxury fruit at the time. However it came to be, the sandwich has forever joined the ranks of iconic Southern foods.