The Popular Party Appetizer You Should Literally Beef Up
No party would be complete without an array of well-curated appetizers. Along with bite-size staples like deviled eggs, pigs-in-a-blanket, and artichoke dip, another appetizer that frequently finds itself on the menu is the iconic cheese ball. While a cheese ball does teem with layers of flavors and textures, sometimes following the same old recipe can render the appetizer lackluster for guests. So, in a bid to revamp a classic, you might want to bulk up a cheese ball with dried beef.
Dried or chipped beef (not to be confused with chipped steak) is a shelf-stable meat product that's made by slicing salted and dried pieces of beef. Rich and hearty, the ingredient is the perfect addition to help "beef up" a cheese ball by providing extra protein. Of course, chipped beef can seriously boost depth as it imparts salty and savory flavors to the decadent appetizer. In fact, dried beef can even balance flavor profiles as its umami contrasts against the tart tang of the cream cheese base and the brightness of fresh add-ins.
Sold on the idea, but not sure how to introduce chipped beef into a cheese ball? Beefing up the appetizer is simply a matter of coating a chilled ball with bits of dried beef — or a combination of beef and sliced scallions or shredded cheddar to add a pop of color. Otherwise, for more savory goodness, you can mix the chipped beef directly into the cheese ball beforehand.
What to remember when beefing up cheese balls
Chipped beef can usually be found at any supermarket, sold either in glass jars or plastic packaging, and either option can be used to elevate a cheese ball. In fact, you can even branch out and experiment with smoked, spiced, or seasoned varieties of dried beef. Alternatively, if you can't find the protein, jerky (a dried beef product) can be worked into the cheesy appetizer recipe so long as you select a soft and tender rendition.
To ensure the best textures and flavors, we recommend chopping the dried beef into tiny pieces before introducing it into a cheese ball. As for how much should be used, that depends on the size of the ball and how you plan to incorporate the ingredient into the recipe. In any case, it's important to use enough beef so that there are no gaps when coating the cheese ball as this can impact aesthetics and lead to a less flavorful bite.
Although dried beef can work wonders to enhance a humble cheese ball, the ingredient can prove quite versatile, able to fare just as well in a series of more complex recipes. For example, chipped beef adds oomph to a sweetly fiery pineapple and jalapeño cheese ball all the way to a smoked and spiced cheddar ball and everything in between. Regardless of the recipe, rest assured that dried beef is sure to transform a cheese ball!