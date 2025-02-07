The Popular Party Appetizer You Should Literally Beef Up

No party would be complete without an array of well-curated appetizers. Along with bite-size staples like deviled eggs, pigs-in-a-blanket, and artichoke dip, another appetizer that frequently finds itself on the menu is the iconic cheese ball. While a cheese ball does teem with layers of flavors and textures, sometimes following the same old recipe can render the appetizer lackluster for guests. So, in a bid to revamp a classic, you might want to bulk up a cheese ball with dried beef.

Dried or chipped beef (not to be confused with chipped steak) is a shelf-stable meat product that's made by slicing salted and dried pieces of beef. Rich and hearty, the ingredient is the perfect addition to help "beef up" a cheese ball by providing extra protein. Of course, chipped beef can seriously boost depth as it imparts salty and savory flavors to the decadent appetizer. In fact, dried beef can even balance flavor profiles as its umami contrasts against the tart tang of the cream cheese base and the brightness of fresh add-ins.

Sold on the idea, but not sure how to introduce chipped beef into a cheese ball? Beefing up the appetizer is simply a matter of coating a chilled ball with bits of dried beef — or a combination of beef and sliced scallions or shredded cheddar to add a pop of color. Otherwise, for more savory goodness, you can mix the chipped beef directly into the cheese ball beforehand.

