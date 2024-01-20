Chipped Steak Is The Versatile Ground Beef Substitute You Need

There are many varieties of beef and cuts of steak available at the butcher and grocery store, but perhaps one kind that you're less familiar with is chipped steak. In case you haven't heard of it, chipped steak is made with different cuts of beef, such as from the rump, that's cut into thin slices. It's commonly used in Philly cheesesteaks because it's so thin and therefore works well on the sandwich for creating balanced bites, but it's versatile and also works as a substitute for ground beef in many other recipes.

You can find chipped steak in its freshest form with other meat products in the fridge or frozen in the freezer section at your local grocery store. It might come in a package labeled as shaved steak or beef chip steak, and those frozen Steak-umms are also similar. At some butchers, you can order chipped steak directly at the counter. Simply let them know how thin you want it sliced, similar to how you'd order fresh cold cuts. And in case you're wondering, it's not quite the same as chipped or dried beef, because that's brined, cured, packaged, and frequently used in gravies for breakfast.