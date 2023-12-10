Where You Can Find (And Drink) The Original Mai Tai Cocktail

While alcoholic drinks constantly build on new riffs and reinterpretations, many classics can be traced to a single source. And when it comes to rum-infused tiki cocktails, most recipe origins are split between two renowned barmen: Donn Beach and Victor Bergeron. From the late 1930s onwards, the two men pushed the edge of tropical-infused mixology and developed classics like the Zombie, Dark 'n' Stormy, Hurricane, and countless other recipes.

Yet, the two icons didn't always agree on a drink's accreditation. Such was the case with the Mai Tai. Today, the origins of the citrusy, sweet, and boozy beverage are intertwined with Bergeron's Trader Vic's enterprise. The supremely successful bar and restaurant chain promoted and popularized the beverage from its birthplace in Oakland, California, to Hawaii and beyond. However, tiki-rival Beach claimed that the cocktail was invented at his establishment, Hollywood's popular Don the Beachcomber, a decade prior.

He maintained that Trader Vic's recipe was a near-copy, with only minor alterations. Regardless of the sling's precise emergence, it was at Trader Vic's that the Mai Tai's name was coined and the drink gained popularity. And while the last Don the Beachcomber closed its doors in 2018, Bergeron's bar empire — including a location in its native California — has remained open throughout the decades. So, head to one of the many Trader Vic's locations to sip on a little bit of history with a shaken expression of the original Mai Tai recipe.