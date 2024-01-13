15 Discontinued Canned Foods You'll Probably Never Try Again

It's risky business to fall in love with any particular food product. You never know if your favorite snack will continue to stick around or if your passion for the item is a rarity, leading the manufacturer to pull it from the shelves. We've all experienced disappointment when one of our favorite treats or pre-packaged dinners goes missing from store shelves, never to return. That beloved food then becomes a memory — a testament to our younger years, with just the mere sight of the brand's logo conjuring nostalgia and leaving us to reminisce about simpler times. We long to taste our old favorites again, but trying to recreate the recipe at home never quite lives up to the real deal.

Many of those gone-but-not-forgotten classics were canned goods that graced our pantry shelves regularly. The process of commercial canning in America began in 1812, and since then, we've never looked back. According to PR Newswire, each American consumes about five cans of food each week, with canned tuna, soup, and corn among the most popular options. Canned food–in its convenient, non-perishable packaging–will likely never go out of style, even if some specific varieties don't retain their popularity and wind up in the snack cemetery. Let's take a trip down memory lane with this list of discontinued canned items and discover why they couldn't stand the test of time.