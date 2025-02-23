It Takes Virtually No Effort To Get Perfect Browning On Slow-Cooker Cocktail Meatballs

Though we do love the tender, plump feel of slow-cooker meatballs, the protein is even better with a browned crust. The slightly crisp exterior enhances the meatballs, perfectly encasing the juicy meat within. Browning them does take an extra step, but it's extremely simple — all you need to do are blast your meatballs in the oven before slow-cooking.

The method is similar to braising. Before putting short ribs or pork shoulder in broth, the meat requires a good sear on the stovetop. Meatballs also benefit from that, but trying to put the delicate spheres in a pan and sear the entire surface can be a messy endeavor. The oven's caramelization effect is a great way to add flavor to meatballs that's much simpler than using the stove. You can bake the meatballs at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 15 minutes, or opt to broil them on high instead. The latter option deals with temperatures of up to 500 degrees, making it a better, faster option for crispy meatballs.

While preheating the oven, form the meatballs into even, spherical shapes. Spray or brush a small amount of oil to a baking pan and arrange the meatballs on it, ensuring that they're not crowded together. Place the pan in the oven and allow the meatballs to heat for about 8-10 minutes, flipping them halfway through with tongs. Afterward, add them to the slow cooker with your sauce ingredients and let them simmer for four hours.

