It Takes Virtually No Effort To Get Perfect Browning On Slow-Cooker Cocktail Meatballs
Though we do love the tender, plump feel of slow-cooker meatballs, the protein is even better with a browned crust. The slightly crisp exterior enhances the meatballs, perfectly encasing the juicy meat within. Browning them does take an extra step, but it's extremely simple — all you need to do are blast your meatballs in the oven before slow-cooking.
The method is similar to braising. Before putting short ribs or pork shoulder in broth, the meat requires a good sear on the stovetop. Meatballs also benefit from that, but trying to put the delicate spheres in a pan and sear the entire surface can be a messy endeavor. The oven's caramelization effect is a great way to add flavor to meatballs that's much simpler than using the stove. You can bake the meatballs at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 15 minutes, or opt to broil them on high instead. The latter option deals with temperatures of up to 500 degrees, making it a better, faster option for crispy meatballs.
While preheating the oven, form the meatballs into even, spherical shapes. Spray or brush a small amount of oil to a baking pan and arrange the meatballs on it, ensuring that they're not crowded together. Place the pan in the oven and allow the meatballs to heat for about 8-10 minutes, flipping them halfway through with tongs. Afterward, add them to the slow cooker with your sauce ingredients and let them simmer for four hours.
Prevent your crispy meatballs from drying out with these tips
Although a browned, crisp exterior is the goal for meatballs, the inside should still be tender and juicy. Even when heating meatballs in a rich sauce, it's possible for the protein to dry out in the slow cooker. The key to keeping them moist is all in the prep work. Breadcrumbs aren't just there to hold the protein together. They also help to keep them from drying out. The crumbs take in all the fat the meat expels, so skipping out on them is a mistake you need to avoid with meatballs.
Additionally, the meat you choose has a bearing on how moist the appetizer will turn out. Opting for ground meat with a higher fat content will yield a softer, more tender result, which is why recipes such as classic Swedish meatballs use both beef and pork to create the dish. If you're using meats that don't have a high fat content, it's important to balance it out with ingredients like milk-soaked breadcrumbs and eggs. The temperature at which you cook the meatballs also determine their moisture level. While it can be agonizing waiting for a slow cooker to heat the appetizer at a lower setting, it helps to maintain the juiciness of the meatballs.