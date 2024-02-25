The Clever Ways NASA Astronauts Cook And Bake In Space

NASA astronaut Don Thomas once said, "No one goes to space for the food ... but the views are amazing." And it's no wonder when you consider that the first food consumed in space was beef and liver paste from a tube, which Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin ate aboard the Vostok 1 in 1961. John Glenn, the first NASA astronaut to eat in space, also squeezed his food from a tube — in his case, it was applesauce.

Since then, space food has come a long way. Astronauts today can enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables and foods in their natural form (such as nuts, beef jerky, and chocolate bars), in addition to rehydratable foods, irradiated foods, and thermostabilized foods. In fact, astronauts now have access to around 200 different food items in space. Most of the cooking in space is actually just rehydrating and reheating freeze-dried and thermostabilized food and beverage items, since the lack of gravity creates many challenges that astronauts face when preparing and eating food in space. However, astronaut ingenuity has led to examples of clever cooking in space, such as cooking raw onions using just a food warmer. Plus recent advancements in technology mean that even cookies can now be baked in space.