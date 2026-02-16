Jewish Delis Have One Unspoken Rule Most Other Delis Don't
As a Jewish woman, I take great pride and pleasure in sharing my strong opinions about deli food. I even wrote about some of my favorite delis in all of Los Angeles and tips on which dishes to sample. If you're visiting a Jewish deli for the first time, arrive with an open mind and a hearty appetite. Although previously considered something of an unspoken rule, I've decided to speak up about why you really shouldn't attempt to customize a Jewish deli sandwich in a way that deviates from its original composition and presentation.
Why no customizations? It's quite simple, really. Jewish deli sandwiches are, in essence, a work of art. Between the double-baked rye bread, massive layers of cold cuts, slather of mustard, and sometimes even cheese — if the deli is not kosher — these sandwiches are intricately engineered to give you the best bite every time. For example, to request white bread in lieu of rye, mayo in lieu of mustard, or any other similar customizations would be a downright shanda (shame).
Depending on the specific deli and location, some might be more willing to accommodate special requests than others. With that said, expect your substitution request to be refused if it isn't within reason. Outside of dietary restrictions and allergy concerns, a Jewish deli sandwich is meant to be enjoyed as-is, no more, no less. Of the many mistakes to avoid when dining at a Jewish deli, putzing around with tradition is enough to warrant an "oy vey!"
Tips for maximizing your Jewish deli experience
There are a number of foods you'll commonly find at a Jewish deli and — I'm gonna tell you right now — you won't be able to try everything you want to in one sitting. Bring a buddy or two to share a few different plates and fully immerse yourself in the communal experience. With regard to customizations, there may be some leniency depending on what you're asking for, but it really is a mistake to miss out on enjoying a particular food item the way it's originally intended. This, of course, goes for more than just sandwiches.
If you see something on the menu that's unfamiliar, just ask about it. Your waiter will likely be glad to share a little bit of information and history with you. Keep in mind that this is a culinary experience like no other, deeply rooted in tradition and shared experiences centered around delicious dishes.
For example, while tongue may seem like an odd choice of cold cut, remember that lengua is a popular cut of beef that gets ignored in the U.S.. Even if you've tried lengua tacos before, having tongue in a Jewish deli sandwich will be a very different style of food and preparation. Skip the corned beef and choose a pastrami Rueben if it's your first time and don't forget to ask for a bowl of well-done or full-sour pickles to complete your meal. And, if at all possible, try to save room for dessert!