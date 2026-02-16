Jewish Delis Have One Unspoken Rule Most Other Delis Don't

As a Jewish woman, I take great pride and pleasure in sharing my strong opinions about deli food. I even wrote about some of my favorite delis in all of Los Angeles and tips on which dishes to sample. If you're visiting a Jewish deli for the first time, arrive with an open mind and a hearty appetite. Although previously considered something of an unspoken rule, I've decided to speak up about why you really shouldn't attempt to customize a Jewish deli sandwich in a way that deviates from its original composition and presentation.

Why no customizations? It's quite simple, really. Jewish deli sandwiches are, in essence, a work of art. Between the double-baked rye bread, massive layers of cold cuts, slather of mustard, and sometimes even cheese — if the deli is not kosher — these sandwiches are intricately engineered to give you the best bite every time. For example, to request white bread in lieu of rye, mayo in lieu of mustard, or any other similar customizations would be a downright shanda (shame).

Depending on the specific deli and location, some might be more willing to accommodate special requests than others. With that said, expect your substitution request to be refused if it isn't within reason. Outside of dietary restrictions and allergy concerns, a Jewish deli sandwich is meant to be enjoyed as-is, no more, no less. Of the many mistakes to avoid when dining at a Jewish deli, putzing around with tradition is enough to warrant an "oy vey!"