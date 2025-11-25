4 Los Angeles Delis That Never Disappoint, According To A Lifelong Resident

As a lifelong Los Angeles resident, the descendant of Eastern European immigrants who originally settled in West L.A., and a proud Jewish woman, I'm lucky to have grown up around some of the best Jewish delis in the U.S. I've seen favorite spots come and go, while others try their best but fail to measure up — and even still, I've managed to discover new-to-me hidden gems. Within LA's overwhelmingly expansive area, my four favorite delis are Langer's near MacArthur Park, Canter's in Fairfax, Brent's in either Northridge or Westlake Village, and Country Deli in Chatsworth.

Though all four offer a variety of traditional Jewish foods — including smoked fish, cold-cut sandwiches, and more — it's worth noting that none are kosher. All of the restaurants include both milchig (milk and dairy) and fleishig (meat and poultry) dishes, as well as pork and other treif (unkosher) items on the menu. Depending on your personal level of observance and specific dietary needs, there is still plenty to enjoy. For the purposes of this article, I will be focusing primarily on foods you'll commonly find at a Jewish deli.

I spent my formative years dining at these delis, taking in life lessons, good food, and a deeper understanding of my heritage. Between warm memories of meals shared with family and friends, it was at these delis that I developed a profound appreciation for the power of food to bring people together and strengthen communities.