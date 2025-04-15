Sweet Vs Savory: The Ultimate Matzo Brei Debate

When the Jewish holiday of Passover approaches, so too does the spirited discourse around traditional dishes. The reason matzo brei is a Passover staple is for the purposes of symbolism as well as the wide variety of methods for preparing the dish. The star of matzo brei, the actual matzo "bread" as it is colloquially known, symbolizes both the slavery and freedom of the Jewish people in ancient Egypt. The French toast-inspired preparation for a classic matzo brei involves soaking broken pieces of matzo in a solution of beaten eggs and milk before adding to a pan that's been greased with melted butter and frying on the stovetop. While this is all standard practice, what happens next is the hotly contested topic of debate: Do you make it sweet or savory?

As a proud Jewish woman and third generation descendant of Eastern European immigrants, I was raised in a strictly savory household. My matzo brei, my Mother's matzo brei, and my Bubbie's matzo brei were all made using salt and pepper and nothing else. Friends and acquaintances often touted the virtues of a "true" French toast-style matzo brei, claiming that covering it with confectioners sugar, jam, or maple syrup (oy vey!) was the superior version, but I had my doubts. As is tradition in Jewish culture, there is no such thing as a straight answer to a single question, so I set out to do my own research.