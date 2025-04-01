When choosing your meal at a Mexican restaurant, you're probably familiar with carne asada. Maybe your favorite dish is the tender, juicy birria tacos or the slow-cooked barbacoa burritos, or you stick with a simple chicken quesadilla. You've ordered queso for the table and perused the house margarita list when you stumble across a menu item you've never heard of: lengua tacos. Although often overlooked in the United States, lengua is a popular cut of meat in other countries and can often be found in tacos and sandwiches.

"Lengua," which translates directly to "tongue" in Spanish, is enjoyed by many Latin American cultures, especially in Mexico. The meat comes from the tongue of a cow and is considered a delicacy, much like how the tongue of a duck is revered in China. Although prepared differently in each region, lengua is described as a tender, distinctive cut of beef. Americans don't consume lengua the way other countries do, but it wouldn't be the first time the U.S. was late to the culinary game (like how it took Americans until the 1960s to finally hop on the sushi train).