13 Vintage Kitchen Items People Still Swear By Decades Later

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The era of technology has given us a lot of conveniences in the kitchen: smart appliances, electric kettles, coffee machines with countless brewing options, and more. You'd think our kitchens would all be operating on high tech by now, but curiously, there are many vintage items we keep holding on to, preferring them over their modern versions.

Some old-school kitchen tools never needed an upgrade to begin with. Companies approach us with the idea of faster, more convenient gadgets, but that often means using something more complicated; extra buttons, extra settings, longer instruction manuals, and new ways for the appliance to malfunction. The price is another issue, as high-tech appliances tend to cost an arm and a leg.

There's no need to fix what's not broken, as the saying goes. Certain vintage kitchen gadgets are still the preferred choice in modern households because, put simply, they work. Back in the day, things were made to last longer, so vintage items tend to stand the test of time — many are even passed down through generations, which is something you're not likely to ever see with a smart toaster. Below, you can find a roundup of 13 kitchen items that are much beloved in American households, despite dating back several decades (and, in some cases, even centuries).