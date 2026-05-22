The Decades-Old Goose Kitchenware Worth Hunting On Thrift Store Shelves

Gen Z and millennials are embracing grandmacore and the coastal grandmother aesthetic, eschewing the fast-paced trends of modern life and swapping them for "wholesome" hobbies, such as baking, gardening, thrifting, and knitting. They're even styling their homes to exude comforting, slow-living vibes, mixing modern and vintage, and embracing whimsical kitchenware, like the classic goose-shaped cookie jar.

Cookie jars are the quintessential homey accoutrement that instantly adds a granny-chic look we love for the kitchen. The goose cookie jar in particular has been making the rounds on social media. Some cookie jars go the full "Mother Goose" route, sporting a bonnet, spectacles, and a shawl, while others have a simple bow tied around their necks. Regardless of their design, they're pure nostalgia, taking us straight back to pilfering sweet treats from the one at grandma's house.

Goosey motifs emerged in the late 1970s with the launch of Country Living magazine, which was part beacon, part perpetuator of a decor trend defined by pastel colors and rustic charm. Even homes far removed from rural life adopted the quaint, lived-in feel of the style. Hearts, ducks, roosters, cows, and geese were stenciled on textiles, printed on wallpaper borders, and depicted on kitchenware items, from platters to drinking glasses.