The Decades-Old Goose Kitchenware Worth Hunting On Thrift Store Shelves
Gen Z and millennials are embracing grandmacore and the coastal grandmother aesthetic, eschewing the fast-paced trends of modern life and swapping them for "wholesome" hobbies, such as baking, gardening, thrifting, and knitting. They're even styling their homes to exude comforting, slow-living vibes, mixing modern and vintage, and embracing whimsical kitchenware, like the classic goose-shaped cookie jar.
Cookie jars are the quintessential homey accoutrement that instantly adds a granny-chic look we love for the kitchen. The goose cookie jar in particular has been making the rounds on social media. Some cookie jars go the full "Mother Goose" route, sporting a bonnet, spectacles, and a shawl, while others have a simple bow tied around their necks. Regardless of their design, they're pure nostalgia, taking us straight back to pilfering sweet treats from the one at grandma's house.
Goosey motifs emerged in the late 1970s with the launch of Country Living magazine, which was part beacon, part perpetuator of a decor trend defined by pastel colors and rustic charm. Even homes far removed from rural life adopted the quaint, lived-in feel of the style. Hearts, ducks, roosters, cows, and geese were stenciled on textiles, printed on wallpaper borders, and depicted on kitchenware items, from platters to drinking glasses.
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People are snapping up goose-shaped cookie jars either to bask in the warm memories of having one growing up or because they just need a dose of whimsy in their lives. These ceramic geese aren't just a decorative knickknack — they can store your favorite snacks. We love an item that does double-duty as a beautiful kitchen counter decoration that's actually useful.
So, where can you find the elusive goose cookie jar that's cameoing all over TikTok and Instagram? If you're someone who enjoys the thrill of the hunt, you'll want to hit estate and garage sales, local antique malls, and thrift stores like Goodwill, Savers, Arc, and the Salvation Army. It may take visiting regularly and perusing the glassware section with persistence, but you might end up getting lucky and scoring the golden goose, as it were, for under $10.
Alternatively, if you can't wait to get your hands on a goose cookie jar, you can locate them with a simple search on resale sites like eBay, Etsy, Poshmark, Mercari, and Facebook Marketplace. The only caveat is that since the item is so collectible, the price may be significantly higher: Some bespectacled, cookie-stashing geese are going for $50 or more. You'll have to decide if that finder's fee is worth the cozy granny-evoking vibes a goose cookie jar lends to your kitchen.