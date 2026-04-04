15 Granny Chic Looks We Love For The Kitchen
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Grandma knows best — which might be part of the reason why "grandma-core" dining is the cozy, nostalgic trend that's been taking restaurants by storm in 2026. Here at Tasting Table, we're all about bringing a taste of restaurants home, which is where granny-chic kitchenscapes come in. Not a far cry from the cottagecore kitchen trend, granny chic interior design is all about taking a page from grandma's décor playbook. It's a great way to give your home space a comfortingly familiar, retro upgrade without investing in costly new retro-inspired appliances (although, if new retro appliances are in the budget, we've rounded up a few of the best brands for the job). No need to shell out for anything big — in tandem, a few granny-core décor elements can give your kitchen space the feel of a total granny-approved makeover. Bonus points for a vase of fresh pink roses or tulips on the table.
Vintage Pyrex on display
Diehard thrifters know the best times to hit the charity shops – and they also know that vintage dinnerware brands can often be scored at the local thrift store, even coveted brands like Pyrex. If you are the proud owner of one of these highly sought-after vessels, then you already have the first thing you need to create a granny-chic kitchen space. Store that Blue Dianthus Cinderella bowl set in plain sight. Display the Butterfly Gold butter dish on your kitchen table. It's granny time.
Ornate ceramic tea sets
Antiques are a staple of granny-core kitchens, and whether it's a cherished hand-me-down or a thrift store score, your prized ornate tea set belongs on display, not hidden in a cabinet. Display teapots on a small wall shelf, or in a glass-doored buffet cabinet for major granny mojo. The sight might even inspire you to throw an elegant afternoon tea party in your own kitchen. Don't forget the finger sandwiches, or even these granny-inspired mini apple dumplings.
Gingham tablecloths or tea towels
Nothing says "kitsch" like gingham. A red gingham tablecloth is traditional, but a navy or goldenrod gingham could also provide a subtler pop of pattern play in your classic kitchenscape. Don't want to commit to a whole tablecloth? Try implementing gingham's warmth with a few placemats on the dinner table, or a tea towel draped over the oven handle to give the space a country feel granny will approve of.
Formica dining tables
Something about a metal and Formica dining set artfully straddles the traditional and contemporary interior design schools. Formica dinner tables are the cornerstone of retro granny kitchens, and subtler than some of the other kitschy-leaning décor elements in our lineup. For a bolder statement, vintage Formica tables were also commonly made with bright yellow, powder blue, and firetruck red tops, or even swirling patterns. Hit up your local furniture-carrying thrift store to find out what's in stock.
Delft tile backsplash
Traditional Dutch Delft tiles make a fabulous backsplash for a granny-chic kitchen space. Each shiny tile is painted with a unique pastoral or domestic scene (i.e. ships at sea, farms, flowers) in blue and white, creating a subtle and calming color palette, yet with a character-filled motif that makes a statement. Investing in these hand-painted Delft tiles can be pricey, but the result is historical class captured in durable, wipeable ceramic.
Vintage Tupperware, stored visibly
Tupperware provides practical, useful storage for larger bulk ingredients like sugar, flour, salt, or dry rolled oats — especially if you go vintage. Consider, for instance, this cheerful quartet of yellow canisters in aesthetically-pleasing descending heights. For a pop of vintage-inspired flair, display these friendly, kitschy canisters on your kitchen counter, on top of the fridge, or (depending on the height of your ceiling) even on top of the cabinets.
Lace café curtains
From a practical standpoint, lace café curtains provide the exact right amount of privacy and light filtration to a first-floor kitchen. The lace obscures without obstructing the window, and the fact that café curtains are hung at half-mast in the frame means your kitchen will still be filled with light. Ivory or white lace would both look soft, elegant, and timeless hung in your kitchen windows.
Decorative plates hung on the wall
Hanging decorative plates on the wall is a quick, low-cost way to make a major design statement, especially in smaller kitchens. All it takes is specialized wall hanger hardware, like this brass model by Hillman brand (currently $3.98 on Amazon). From there, simply slide in plates painted with designs that fit your kitchen's theme — which could be lighthouses, tea roses, or even this far-out commemorative Burt Reynolds plate from eBay. Feel free to get weird with it.
Crocheted pot holders
What could we say about crocheted pot holders that they don't already say for themselves? They're charming. They hold your hot cookware (with varying degrees of actual heat-protecting efficacy, depending on the size of the crochet weave ... proceed with caution). They can be hung on the wall, draped over coffee stations and kitchen islands, and they're available in myriad different colorways to suit your kitchen's existing color scheme. All we are saying is, give warm textiles a chance.
Kitschy ceramic cookie jars
The Pillsbury Doughboy is a classic cookie jar figurine. But, eBay and antique stores are lined with other kitschy shapes, from rustic red and brown rooster cookie jars to painted ceramic cookie jars shaped like a woven basket of apples. If you have enough countertop space to spare, the granny-chic design power of a kitschy ceramic cookie jar can provide more than just a way to store the spoils from baking your favorite cookie recipes.
Retro frog sponge holder
A beloved, bygone staple of Boomer kitchens, behold the frog sponge holder. This retro ceramic figure marries utility and whimsy. He sits beside your sink and dutifully holds your dishwashing sponge. He friendlies up the place. There's a good chance your grandma had one of these bad boys sitting beside her own sink — and revived models make it easy to get your hands on one, like this froggy by Monmob brand (currently $12.99 on Amazon).
Vintage ceramic figurine salt and pepper shakers on the table
This granny-chic décor tip can be as classic or avant-garde as you please. Once again rooted in utility, ceramic salt and pepper shakers are widely available in different figurine shapes, all of which make a statement when displayed on your kitchen table instead of tucked away inside a cabinet. From plump orange bell peppers, to the instrument-playing pigs pictured above, every home cook is sure to find a unique figurine that fits their taste (literally and proverbially).
Antique kitchen scales
In the modern age, digital kitchen scales may be more accurate for cooking and baking. But, for décor purposes, antique patinated kitchen scales scream "granny chic." Display these historical tools atop your upper cabinets, or even behind cabinets outfitted with a transparent glass door. Depending on the shape of your scale, you could even use it as a decorative base to hold loaves of bread or vases of flowers.
A copy of the Farmer's Almanac
We've long believed that every home cook needs a copy of the Farmer's Almanac in their kitchen. What better excuse to pick up a copy than curating the ultimate granny-chic kitchen? This longstanding, annually-updated guidebook has been instructing farmers and foodies for generations, about everything from weather patterns for growing veggies to cooking directions for fermentation and baking measurement conversions. Plus, its iconic yellow cover design makes it an aesthetically-pleasing addition to any historically-leaning kitchen.
Don't overlook grampy-chic
It's worth noting that much of "granny-chic" design elements lean into the traditionally ultra-femme (lace, flowers, etc.). But, for a well-rounded, timeless kitchenscape, don't overlook "grampy" chic. We're talking about old-school masculine design elements like a lacquered wood slice clock, or a wall clock made out of a snapping turtle shell. Your reporter's own grampy kept a bottle of J&B and an old John Deere mug (ashtray) on his kitchen table — and that's grampy-chic, too. The only limit is your imagination.