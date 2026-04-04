15 Granny Chic Looks We Love For The Kitchen

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Grandma knows best — which might be part of the reason why "grandma-core" dining is the cozy, nostalgic trend that's been taking restaurants by storm in 2026. Here at Tasting Table, we're all about bringing a taste of restaurants home, which is where granny-chic kitchenscapes come in. Not a far cry from the cottagecore kitchen trend, granny chic interior design is all about taking a page from grandma's décor playbook. It's a great way to give your home space a comfortingly familiar, retro upgrade without investing in costly new retro-inspired appliances (although, if new retro appliances are in the budget, we've rounded up a few of the best brands for the job). No need to shell out for anything big — in tandem, a few granny-core décor elements can give your kitchen space the feel of a total granny-approved makeover. Bonus points for a vase of fresh pink roses or tulips on the table.