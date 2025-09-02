15 Kitchen Decor Ideas To Give Your Space A Country Feel

There are endless reasons to give your kitchen a country-inspired update. Perhaps you have been looking to recreate the forgotten magic of leisurely gatherings around your grandma's kitchen table, or are looking to break free from the clinical sterility of modern, cookie-cutter kitchens. Or perhaps you want your kitchen to say that every nook and cranny has been lovingly curated over time — a task made easier if you are armed with the ultimate guide on how to design a country kitchen.

If you'd like to be transported to the Provençal countryside when you walk into your kitchen for your morning coffee, the good news is that you don't need to invest in a full-blown remodel. Surjit Singh Namli, crfounder and creative director of Artique Designs, believes that the right decor changes can help you nail the polished-yet-practical aesthetics of country kitchens. The best part? Country-style living favors decorative flourishes that can also work as functional workhorses — think rattan baskets for organization, wooden trays for countertop displays, and decorative plate racks for ease of access. Who's ready to get started?