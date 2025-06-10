How To Design A Country Kitchen: The Ultimate Guide

What does the phrase "country kitchen" bring to mind? You're likely envisioning a warm, lived-in space with a central made-for-gatherings island, cozy flourishes, and the perennial smell of baking. While the latter will require you to pick up a spatula yourself, the rest can be easily recreated with strategic design choices.

The first thing you'll want to know in this quest? Despite being used interchangeably, country-style design is not the same as a rustic kitchen. The latter champions earthy materials with a rugged feel, while country kitchens offer up a polished finish. Powder pastels, vintage lighting, and nostalgic details come together to create that just-off-to-the-orchards vibe. Step into one, and you'll find farmhouse sinks for rinsing and trimming fresh flowers, while butcher block countertops offer up ample space for slicing all those heirloom tomatoes from your last farmer's market run.

To make the process easier, Minnie Bhatt, founder and design director of Minnie Bhatt Design, is here to help. From the colors and materials to opt for to the finishing touches, she shares everything you need to know on how to design a country kitchen.