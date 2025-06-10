How To Design A Country Kitchen: The Ultimate Guide
What does the phrase "country kitchen" bring to mind? You're likely envisioning a warm, lived-in space with a central made-for-gatherings island, cozy flourishes, and the perennial smell of baking. While the latter will require you to pick up a spatula yourself, the rest can be easily recreated with strategic design choices.
The first thing you'll want to know in this quest? Despite being used interchangeably, country-style design is not the same as a rustic kitchen. The latter champions earthy materials with a rugged feel, while country kitchens offer up a polished finish. Powder pastels, vintage lighting, and nostalgic details come together to create that just-off-to-the-orchards vibe. Step into one, and you'll find farmhouse sinks for rinsing and trimming fresh flowers, while butcher block countertops offer up ample space for slicing all those heirloom tomatoes from your last farmer's market run.
To make the process easier, Minnie Bhatt, founder and design director of Minnie Bhatt Design, is here to help. From the colors and materials to opt for to the finishing touches, she shares everything you need to know on how to design a country kitchen.
Choose the right layout
When understanding how to design a country kitchen, it is essential to grasp the easy, breezy airiness at its core: anything that is too curated or polished will fail the assignment. Bringing this aesthetic to life starts with opting for the right layout that can lean equally on charm and practicality.
Minnie Bhatt believes that an L-shaped or U-shaped layout hits the sweet intersection of functionality and ambiance. The former runs along two perpendicular walls and allows foot traffic to flow easily through the room, making it an ideal choice for smaller kitchens as well. The U-shaped layout, meanwhile, runs along three adjacent walls to form the shape of the letter "U" and works well for multiple cooks at a time.
Bhatt also explains that these layouts can be further enhanced with certain additions. "Adding a central farmhouse-style table or island brings everyone together and makes the kitchen feel like the heart of the home. The goal is to keep things open, cozy, and practical all at once," she says.
Opt for cozy colors
There's something about stepping into a country kitchen that inevitably soothes the senses. This effect can be credited to the link between colors and our emotions. Extensive study in the world of color psychology has proven that certain hues can promote feelings of relaxation. It comes as little surprise then that country kitchen design guides tend to lean heavily on tranquil, neutral hues.
Minnie Bhatt finds that certain hues can evoke this sense of comfort more than others, such as cream, sage green, sky blue, soft grey, and pale yellow. "These shades bring a cozy, timeless charm to the space," she says. If you are feeling experimental, you can choose to sneak in warm hues such as forest green or chocolate brown to add some contrast to an all-neutral space without pushing the envelope too far.
However, not all colors will aid you in your quest to bring the countryside to life in your kitchen. Bhatt's list of no-nos includes harsh hues, such as pure black and bright red. Even stark white is losing favor due its associations with clinical sterility. "Stick with colors that feel soft, natural, and easy on the eyes," she advises.
Use rustic materials
Understanding how to design a country kitchen lies in deciding the materials for key design features, such as the countertops and cabinets. Durability and ease of maintenance are undoubtedly key concerns, but you'll find that the right materials — such as a butcher-block countertop or a lashing of reclaimed lumber for the shelves — can add character in spades.
"Think warm wood for cabinets and shelves, stone or brick for texture, and classic touches like a farmhouse sink or metal hardware," Minnie Bhatt suggests. These nostalgia-inducing elements are designed to transport you back in time to childhood gatherings at grandma's.
However, there are certain elements that can detract from the cozy, country ambiance you are aiming for. Bhatt cautions against opting for sleek, shiny surfaces, such as high-gloss cabinets. An overabundance of stainless steel can also infuse a cold sense of modernity into the space — the polar opposite of the homey, lived-in feel you want in a country kitchen design. "Keeping materials that show a bit of character or wear adds warmth and personality, making the kitchen feel truly inviting and full of life," she says.
Choose natural textures for the countertop
The countertop easily witnesses the most traffic in the kitchen, which means that your choice of material is not a decision to be taken lightly. Understanding the different types of kitchen countertop materials is a good place to begin the search. You can then start shortlisting options that slot easily within the cozy, unfussed ambiance of a country kitchen.
Materials and colors that exude a natural, timeless feel always earn props in Minnie Bhatt's rulebook. "Wood countertops are a classic choice because they add warmth and character, especially when left with a slightly worn or matte finish. Stone options like granite or soapstone bring durability and a rustic touch, while lighter shades like cream, beige, or soft gray keep the space feeling bright and open," she says.
Overly shiny or synthetic materials are not welcome here, according to Bhatt, which means that you'll want to place laminates at the bottom of your list. Instead, allow yourself to fall in love with the classic appeal of a butcher block — crafted by gluing together rigid slabs of wood, akin to what you'd find in a butcher's shop. Speckled terrazzos made with recycled glass chips make for an eco-friendly option, while bringing about a harmonious blend of old-meets-new.
Choose natural materials for the flooring
Flooring is particularly important when designing a kitchen, and not just because it is what you'll be standing on for hours on end by the stove. When chosen carefully, flooring can invite a natural, lived-in feel — picture walking into a sun-kissed canvas of reclaimed wood every morning as you pad over to the coffee maker. Minnie Bhatt concurs. "The goal is to choose flooring that invites comfort and stands up to the everyday hustle and bustle," she says. It comes as little surprise that natural materials are leading the pack, with wide-plank hardwood in warm pine or oak serving as a treat for the eyes.
"If you prefer something more durable or easier to maintain, stone or terracotta tiles in earthy shades like soft browns, muted reds, or warm greys are great options," she adds. In her experience, there is also no going wrong with classic patterns — think herringbone or checkerboard for serving as the focal point of the room. If you are opting for a patterned floor, you'll need to minimize visual overwhelm by the supporting cast. A minimalistic approach to furniture works best with clean lines and simple silhouettes.
Choose soft, warm colors for the backsplash
It can be easy to overlook the backsplash in a kitchen. But beyond protecting the walls from food splatters, the uninterrupted expanse behind the stove and the sink can also make for a worthy canvas to add character to the space.
If you are tired of seeing subway tiles everywhere you turn, you aren't the only one — the classic design is now counted among the most outdated kitchen decor trends. Instead, you will want to allow handmade or textured tiles to capture your fancy. Delft tiles also make for a winning candidate for adding poetic whimsy to your backsplash. When in doubt, it helps to gravitate towards soft, warm colors like creamy whites and beiges, according to Minnie Bhatt. There is also little going wrong with muted pastels, like pale blue or sage green.
But your work doesn't end with simply choosing the right color for the backsplash. Bhatt recommends going the extra mile by opting for strategic lighting choices. "Under-cabinet LED strips or small vintage-style pendant lights work great to highlight the backsplash, while adding warmth and functionality," she says.
Opt for a farmhouse sink
In the fast-paced world of sink trends, there's always a new innovation perched on the horizon, from touchless faucets to workstations with integrated chopping boards. But despite the onslaught of new technology, farmhouse sinks continue to remain a timeless investment.
Designed with cavernous depths, a farmhouse sink can be instantly recognized by its exposed front-facing design. While this sink can add heaps of old-world charm to your kitchen, there are certain factors that you'll want to keep in mind when shopping for one. "When it comes to materials, classic white fireclay or porcelain sinks are popular because they are durable, easy to clean, and have that timeless farmhouse look," Minnie Bhatt says.
When considering where to position yours, Bhatt believes that these sinks work best when perched directly under the sunlight streaming in from an open window. While this sink works well with wooden and stone countertops for dialing up the earthy feel, she recommends planning the layout in advance to ensure that you have ample counter space on either side for prep and drying.
Create a cozy atmosphere with lighting
The modern kitchen is a symposium of different types of lighting. From LED bulbs for task lighting to chandeliers for ambient lighting, several different elements come together for improving the overall illumination of the room. However, a country kitchen doesn't take well to harsh electric glares. Instead, soft, warm bulbs will serve as a fluid accompaniment to the natural materials in the space.
According to Minnie Bhatt, lighting fixtures that douse the space in a warm, welcoming glow will work best for your design vision. "Think classic pendant lights with metal or glass shades, vintage-style lanterns, or even wrought-iron chandeliers for a touch of rustic charm," she says. As a rule of thumb, your pendant lights will hang anywhere 12-20 inches below a ceiling that measures 8 feet. Chandeliers, meanwhile, are usually placed at a distance of 7 feet or higher from the floor. Planning on using a chandelier above a barn-inspired island? You'll need to ensure that it is placed at a distance of 30-36 inches above the tabletop.
Needless to say, anything too modern will clash with the laid-back vibe you are opting for. Sculptural pendants and avant-garde chandeliers can do wonders for improving illumination in the kitchen, but can stand out like a sore thumb in the muted romanticism of the space. Bhatt concurs and adds, "Lighting that feels timeless and a little bit nostalgic really brings out the best in a country kitchen."
Consider open shelving
Every inch of storage space is welcome in a kitchen, which is why shelving makes for a crucial design decision. If you are embracing the open, airy vibe recommended by country kitchen design guides, you'll want to swap bulky cabinets for open shelving.
From inherited china collections to those precious porcelain finds at the flea market, your best dinnerware deserves a spot on open shelving, and Minnie Bhatt agrees. "Wooden shelves, especially those with a slightly worn or distressed finish, work beautifully and let you display pretty dishes, mason jars, and vintage kitchenware," she affirms. If you are looking to minimize maintenance and upkeep, you can tuck some closed cabinets into the mix to quickly stash away clutter when entertaining guests on short notice.
While floating shelves make for a space-saving option, there is no denying the allure of corbeled iterations that can serve as a crucial design accent in a country kitchen. From industrial metal brackets to classic baroque designs, there are endless ways to add visual interest to the space with decorative corbels to hold up your shelves. "Overall, shelving that feels practical but charming helps make the space feel like the heart of the home," Bhatt says.
Infuse your personality into the kitchen with thoughtful details
If you are hoping to truly bring country-style living to life, it helps to put the smallest details under a microscope. From aged brass on the knobs and handles to vintage faucets to folksy accents on open shelving, small yet intentional touches can help complete the tableau.
Minnie Bhatt recommends opting for cozy textiles, like checkered or floral curtains, to soften the space. Your country kitchen can also benefit from the addition of cozy rugs for a pop of color. Traditionally, rugs have been known to fetch raised eyebrows within the world of kitchen design. But once you move past the knee-jerk fear of food stains, you'll find that your toes welcome the soft, tactile reprieve of a rug after standing on cold, unforgiving tiles for hours on end.
Country kitchens are also known to champion organic living, so you'll want an element of nature in the mix. "Don't forget to display fresh herbs or flowers as they bring life and a touch of nature indoors. These simple touches help create a cozy, welcoming kitchen that feels full of character and charm," Bhatt says. After a grocery run, you can also choose to style the season's finest produce in wicker baskets as a centerpiece.
Opt for rustic storage options
"I have enough storage in my kitchen," said no one ever. While propping up a cabinet on any and every uninterrupted stretch of wall can seem tempting, there are several rustic options to be explored for creating some extra storage, from wooden crates for storing produce to kitchen trolleys with an intentionally weathered finish.
"The key is choosing storage that feels warm, accessible, and fits the relaxed style of a country kitchen," Minnie Bhatt believes. For nailing this assignment, you'll want to look for wooden cabinets or freestanding hutches with a distressed or weather-worn finish — a timeless alternative to the polished lacquer of modern iterations.
You also won't want to sleep on the style potential of ceiling-mounted racks or hooks for storing your finest brass pots and utensils — a design feature that has won the vote of everyone from celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay to lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart. For a bohemian vibe, you can also sling rope hanging shelves from the ceiling to store succulents and other finishing flourishes.
Add wallpapers for vintage charm
Given the heat, grease, and humidity that an average kitchen produces, you are forgiven for not jumping at the idea of adding wallpaper to this space. But when applied to strategic areas, adhesive wallpapers can offer an instant makeover to the kitchen.
When inviting wallpaper into your country kitchen, there are several options to play around with. Will you create an accent wall to serve as a conversation starter or will you liven up the empty walls behind open shelves? As a rule of thumb, any area that is out of the line of fire is up for grabs. Once you have your location squared away, you can start swatching patterns. "If you want to add some texture or pattern, subtle floral or gingham wallpapers can bring a touch of vintage charm without overwhelming the space," Minnie Bhatt believes. Lighter colors always work well for smaller kitchens, while vinyl and non-woven wallpapers make for durable options.
Add vintage decor
In a world that is constantly chasing after all that is shiny and new, the country kitchen stands out in bold rebellion — a carefully preserved vignette frozen in time. This memo extends to the decor, with nostalgic finishing touches seeking favor for exuding that curated-over-time ambiance.
So, where should you get started? Kitschy metal signs and cast-iron cookbook stands are counted among the best vintage kitchen products, according to reviews. And your options don't end there, either. "Displaying ceramic pitchers, mason jars filled with dried herbs or pasta, and copper pots can bring in that farmhouse feel," Minnie Bhatt says. Soft textiles like gingham or floral patterns can also be invited to curtains, tablecloths, and cushions for infusing country-esque charm into the space. "These thoughtful, homey details help create a kitchen that feels welcoming and full of personality," she says.
But in your quest for decorative flourishes, you needn't compromise on functionality. Retro appliances, such as a pastel toaster or kettle from Smeg, can offer up the best of both worlds. A set of antique balance scales or a wooden bread box make for functional yet aesthetic additions to a country kitchen. Add in a classic rotary phone on the wall, and no one will ever accuse you of being predictable.
Don't compromise on functionality or comfort
As with any good kitchen design, you'll find yourself caught in a tug-of-war between functionality and flourishes. At its core, the kitchen is a workhorse that needs to be equipped with all the capabilities you need for supporting your everyday cooking rituals. Personal touches can then be layered into the design. The end result? Not your grandma's kitchen.
A good place to begin is to define how you use your kitchen daily. More often than not, Minnie Bhatt finds a few usual suspects topping the list: adequate storage, easy-to-clean surfaces, and sufficient room for cooking and socializing. Once you have the necessities listed, you can look for decorative flourishes to bring them to life.
Wall-mounted wooden spice racks and apothecary tables can instantly level up your storage possibilities. A farmhouse-style dining table from reclaimed pine, meanwhile, can be flanked with mismatched chairs for huddling up with your loved ones over a warm meal. "Lastly, remember that a country kitchen is all about warmth and hospitality, so designing a space that invites people in and makes them feel at home should always be your top priority," Bhatt concludes.