What's The Difference Between A Rustic And Country-Style Kitchen?

There are many different styles of kitchens found in homes across the country, but two types that are both relatively common are rustic and country-style. By the names alone, rustic and country-style kitchens sound like they may be quite similar. However, according to Artem Kropovinsky, an interior designer and founder of the New York-based interior design firm Arsight Studio, there are distinct features and aesthetics that set the two styles of kitchens apart.

"Rustic is more rugged and raw, [while] country-style is softer and more nostalgic, with a slightly polished, homey charm," says Kropovinsky. Those aesthetics and resulting environment come down to the finishes and materials that are used in either style of kitchen. We'll break down the key features and finishes of both soon so that you can make the best decision for your kitchen renovation or home purchase (and avoid any outdated kitchen styles before it's too late). As the interior designer notes, "The choice comes down to whether you're drawn to a more natural, unfiltered look or a cozier, more curated warmth." Of course, some features overlap between the two styles regardless.