14 Kitchen Countertop Materials, Explained

‌Laminate countertops are an affordable option that allows you to have a kitchen that looks like it is made of stone or solid wood, but without the effort of maintaining it. Laminate worktops have come a long way since the 1950s, and you can use them to make your kitchen look modern and sleek without the hefty price tag.

Laminate countertops are made from medium-density fibreboard (MDF) topped with decorated sheets and then coated with a thin plastic film to seal it. This is where the 'fake' stone or wood comes in — the decorated sheet has a design printed on it that will transform the look of the worktop.

There are many benefits of laminate worktops, the first being the price — they are considerably less expensive than solid wood or stone. It is also much more manageable, needing only a quick wipe to maintain it, rather than special oils or treatments. Heat-resistance is another handy feature, meaning if you forget to put a pot stand out, your countertop will be able to tolerate a hot pan for a short while without being damaged.

If you are not fussy about having 'genuine' wood or stone countertops in your kitchen, laminate is an excellent option, and the wide range of designs and colors means you can have the kitchen of your dreams without breaking the bank.