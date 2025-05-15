Granite Vs Quartz: Which Countertop Material Is More Affordable?

Kitchen renovations can be a hassle as you try to balance between aesthetics and your budget. When choosing a countertop there are many factors that can affect your decision, including the cost of materials. Granite and quartz, two popular options, come in at various prices determined by factors ranging from the grade of the material, transportation, to installation.

In general, granite tends to be slightly more affordable than quartz. This is because the granite is extracted, cut into slabs, then prepped for the market. Quartz, on the other hand, is an engineered stone that has to be created. This is done by mixing crushed quartz crystals, polymers to bond the materials together, and pigments to create the design. So it's quite a process to get quartz on your kitchen countertops. Before installation, the cost of granite in basic colors could range from $40 to $60 per square foot, and quartz from $50 to $70.

But this is where things get wild. When you move into more exotic colors and patterns, high-end granite becomes more expensive, taking you to the $60 to $100 range, with quartz sitting in the $70 to $90 range. Because granite is a natural stone, no two pieces are the same, and while you get more common colorations, the more exotic colors earn a higher price tag. Quartz coloring and design is controlled, so certain colors and patterns can be popular and in high demand, but not rare as you can always make more.