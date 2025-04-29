The Cleaning Product You Need To Avoid If You Have Glossy Countertops
Glossy countertops that gleam and shine the minute you walk into the kitchen are a hallmark of cleanliness, but before you start reaching for cleaning products to keep them so polished you can see your reflection, skip the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser, or whatever brand's similar product you like to use. Okay, these sponges are excellent when your kid doodles an airplane with Sharpie that looks more like a phallic symbol than a jet in flight on a living room wall; however, even the walls need to be painted with a non-glossy paint. Magic Erasers can damage those treasured surfaces, leaving them scratched and dull.
You see, Magic Erasers are made with a base element known as melamine. When other ingredients are added, it becomes a spongy foam and has a superfine abrasive texture similar to sandpaper. When it's wet and rubbed across a tub or wall, it traps the dirt and scum in its air pockets and removes it, kind of like a MicroGrind. So, regardless of the difference between quartz and granite countertops or if you have white kitchen countertops, when you are using it on a surface that's glossy, you are removing that finish.
What to use on glossy counters instead
So, what should you use on glossy countertops instead? Whether you are cleaning marble, quartz, soapstone, or a laminate, start with a microfiber cloth. These cloths can remove unsightly dirt, grease, and oil splatters on backsplashes. They are made with a synthetic material that has a gentle, soft touch. It won't scratch or harm your stainless steel appliances or your glossy countertops. It's also super absorbent, so it can easily pick up spills and won't streak glass or glossy surfaces. Pair your microfiber cloth, such as this 10-pack by AIDEA on Amazon, with your favorite nonabrasive cleaner.
Dish soap and water are the best options and can clean most sticky, grimy surfaces with a little elbow grease. If you want to use a different cleanser, just avoid overly acidic cleaners, especially vinegar hacks for a cleaner kitchen, or overpowering cleaners like bleach. Both are harsh and can weaken sealants and contribute to a dulling or lackluster shine. If you've already used a Magic Eraser on your glossy countertop, don't panic. Call a professional. They may be able to polish it up and restore it to its previous, shiny self. Take care of your countertops and these surfaces will last a long time.