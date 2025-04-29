The Cleaning Product You Need To Avoid If You Have Glossy Countertops

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Glossy countertops that gleam and shine the minute you walk into the kitchen are a hallmark of cleanliness, but before you start reaching for cleaning products to keep them so polished you can see your reflection, skip the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser, or whatever brand's similar product you like to use. Okay, these sponges are excellent when your kid doodles an airplane with Sharpie that looks more like a phallic symbol than a jet in flight on a living room wall; however, even the walls need to be painted with a non-glossy paint. Magic Erasers can damage those treasured surfaces, leaving them scratched and dull.

You see, Magic Erasers are made with a base element known as melamine. When other ingredients are added, it becomes a spongy foam and has a superfine abrasive texture similar to sandpaper. When it's wet and rubbed across a tub or wall, it traps the dirt and scum in its air pockets and removes it, kind of like a MicroGrind. So, regardless of the difference between quartz and granite countertops or if you have white kitchen countertops, when you are using it on a surface that's glossy, you are removing that finish.