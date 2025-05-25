The Ultimate Guide To Buying Affordable Kitchen Cabinets
Building or renovating a kitchen is among the priciest jobs when doing work on your home. From durable materials to electrics, plumbing, and appliances, it quickly adds up. Cabinets are among the numerous items you'll need to account for, and they come in a wide range of prices. At the upper end, you're looking at well over $20,000, while the lower end of the range can cost a few grand. Of course, the price will vary hugely depending on the area you want to cover with cabinets, as well as materials and additional features.
That said, it's totally feasible to plan out your kitchen cabinets without breaking your budget — after all, you probably want to purchase a reliable fridge and stove too. Consider this the ultimate guide to buying affordable kitchen cabinets, from deciding how to optimize the space to understanding what features to cut and keep.
To bring you a comprehensive view of the matter, we spoke with an industry expert. James Corkish is the owner of the family-owned and operated Discount Custom Cabinets in Canton, Ohio, a business that provides its customers with high-quality cabinets for a variety of budgets. With his advice in your back pocket, you'll find something that suits your needs.
Consider alternative materials
Anyone who's building or renovating a house knows that choosing between materials can make a huge difference to the final price. As with most things, higher-quality materials are typically pricier but more durable, whereas certain lower-cost materials might require more attention to prevent damage and wear. Still, there are some good alternatives to solid wood (often the priciest option), which will significantly impact the cost.
Melamine is a common low-cost option made of particleboard or plywood covered with a melamine resin paper. It can be produced in any color, and can even be made to mimic wood. Depending on the specifics, it can cost half of what you would pay for the same design in solid wood, making it very appealing if you're on a budget. It's also fairly resistant to many issues that plague kitchen cabinets, such as warping due to humidity, however, it's pretty easy to scratch or dent the surface.
Laminate is another option that isn't too pricey, made of fused layers of paper and plastic resin, available in a wide range of colors. They're reasonably durable and fairly resistant to warping from moisture and heat. Finally, medium-density fiberboard (also known as MDF), which is made with wood fibers and resin, is also a good choice for affordability, durability, and customizability.
Determine the layout carefully
Aside from the aesthetic value, inadvertently committing the most common kitchen design mistakes can negatively affect how you use the space. Creating a layout that ignores the working triangle or only works for one person (unless that's all the square footage you have) will have practical implications when cooking. If you're working on a kitchen renovation rather than starting from scratch, James Corkish has some advice. "Keeping your existing layout intact is one of the biggest ways to save money," he says. "Moving plumbing, electrical, and gas lines can really drive up the cost quickly. Instead, work with what you have."
However, if you're starting from scratch, Corkish says it's possible to save dollars when you're strategic about the layout of the kitchen. "Typically, L-shaped and U-shaped designs are the most affordable," he says. If you're not sure how to fit those designs into your space, ask the experts at the store instead of trying to wing it. "No matter how beautiful the cabinets are, at the end of the day, a bad layout can ruin the outcome of the remodeling process," explains Corkish.
Think about your storage needs
Part of determining your ideal kitchen cabinet layout requires you to think about how you use your kitchen, including storage. There's no use incorporating dozens of kitchen cabinets into your design and breaking your budget only to realize you don't actually need half the space. While you need something on the base to hold up your counter, at the very least, the upper cabinets aren't always as necessary.
"Open shelving is a fantastic and affordable alternative to upper cabinets — it's trendy, saves material costs, and opens up your space," says James Corkish. You can still place items on display, but since they'll be in full view, you might want to store your best dinnerware and serving bowls to add a visual element to your design.
It's important to think about this switch, though, as open shelving might not be right for your kitchen if you tend to accumulate clutter or don't have time for frequent maintenance. Regular dusting and wiping down are important, since the shelves can quickly gather dust and grease.
Stick with ready to assemble cabinets
Cabinets come in a range of formats. "One way our customers can save is by choosing ready-to-assemble cabinets," James Corkish says. As the name entails, he explains, "RTA cabinets come flat-packed and you have to put them together yourself or hire a contractor, but the savings are substantial." He cites a price reduction of up to 50% compared with custom cabinetry, and most importantly, "without sacrificing quality." There's typically a wide range of styles possible, and RTA cabinets can still be customized to a certain extent.
If you don't live close to a cabinet shop, a flat-packed RTA option will save you plenty on shipping, especially if you have a pick-up truck and can stack everything in the bed. As long as you take care of the assembly, you'll cut out labor costs. Even if you have to hire out for the job, you may still get a better deal depending on the rate you settle on.
If you're used to IKEA furniture, that's pretty much the idea. But no matter what company you choose to buy your kitchen cabinets from, do your research and make sure the products are of good quality and well-reviewed; there's nothing worse than trying to self-assemble poorly finished cabinetry.
Use semi-custom or pre-assembled stock cabinets in specific cases
DIY home renovations aren't for everyone. "If RTA sounds daunting, we also have a pre-assembled option that will still help you save in comparison to custom-built cabinets," says James Corkish. Pre-assembled cabinets come ready to install, which eliminates one step in your kitchen build. This is a solid choice if your budget has wiggle room. You won't have to worry about properly placing hinges and assorted hardware; just make sure you have a plan as to how to install the cabinets in their final location.
Meanwhile, if the DIY factor isn't your issue with RTA cabinets, but you aren't satisfied with their customizability, follow Corkish's suggestion. "Sometimes, investing in a few custom pieces while using standard RTA cabinets elsewhere is the best balance between functionality and affordability," he says. This is ideal if you have a particular layout or the existing space is not all straight lines and open space. Regarding a semi-custom option, Corkish notes, "our customers have loved the flexibility it offers to address the needs of their unique spaces, but they're still able to avoid going with a completely custom kitchen."
Opt for simpler styles
It's easy to flip through a kitchen interior design magazine and dream about a luxury kitchen with one-of-a-kind cabinet finishes. Unfortunately, if you're on a budget, you'll have to direct your creativity toward another element of your kitchen. "Simple, clean designs work best when you're trying to stay on budget," James Corkish says. While this could be as simple as a flat-panel slab design, Corkish recommends a classic choice: "Shaker style cabinets are a perfect example. They're widely available and have proven to be timeless as kitchen trends are always evolving and changing."
Shaker is often the default style for cabinets, so it's far more likely to be available in stock, whether you want a ready-to-assemble or pre-assembled option. It still offers a nice aesthetic, consisting of a raised frame around the doors or drawer fronts. Plus, it suits both modern and traditional interiors, offering plenty of versatility in the way of decor.
Skip fancy upgrades
Apart from opting for high-end materials, there are plenty of other ways to upgrade kitchen cabinets. That said, if your budget is tight, it's not the time to splash out on fancy upgrades. "Opting for standard-sized cabinets rather than a lot of specialty pull-outs or angled units, which tend to be pricier, can decrease the cost," James Corkish notes. If the shape of your kitchen seems to call for custom cabinet formats, it might be a reason to stick with open shelving for your uppers. Similarly, if you want to show off your nice cookware, skip glass door cabinets and go for open shelving for an affordable alternative.
Corner cabinets are especially prone to blowing up your budget, but there are workarounds. For example, you can eliminate pricey and elaborate cabinet pull-outs in favor of simple baskets and extra shelving. Additionally, corner cabinets can be used for storing items that rarely come out, such as large serving bowls, if you don't regularly host.
Boost the aesthetics with affordable hardware
Sticking to a simpler cabinet style or stock color might disappoint your inner creative, but thankfully, you can infuse kitchen cabinetry with your personal style. For example, if you want to add a unique touch without going way over budget, look for fun hardware to complement the cabinet doors or drawer fronts. You can find options in a range of metals, like copper, brass, nickel, and stainless steel, or with different colored finishes like white or black. Or, add porcelain knobs to give your kitchen a retro twist.
Aside from choosing an aesthetically pleasing option, think about the ergonomics. Do you prefer the feeling of a knob or a pull? It's also important to consider how much weight you'll be pulling; large drawers holding heavy items should be equipped with two handles or knobs to properly distribute the weight. If you're undecided between knobs and pulls, consider using knobs for doors and pulls for drawers. While you can switch out your hardware, switching from knobs to pulls or vice versa isn't as simple, since you'll need to fill in a hole in the door or drawer fronts.
Consider used cabinets
If you aren't too fussy about the specifics and you have the flexibility to do so, used cabinets can be an affordable alternative to new ones. The price will vary hugely depending on their condition and who is selling them, and you may need to make some modifications to the layout you had in mind. That said, it's not unheard of for people to sell kitchen cabinets that are in good condition simply because they want an upgrade. If you're really lucky, they may even be in a time crunch and offer them for free to whoever can pick them up the quickest.
Used cabinets can be a great way to source unique cabinets in a style that may be hard to find. Plus, if you want a DIY project to keep you busy, you could consider painting the cabinets or using a peel-and-stick paper. If you're set on the look but it doesn't quite fit into the physical space you're working with, consider a mix and match of used and custom or pre-assembled cabinets. Unless you're just looking for a quick fix to tide you over as you save up for a custom kitchen, it's important to examine the cabinets for wear and tear, especially related to water or heat damage. Swollen surfaces or peeling layers are more difficult, if not impossible, to remedy.
Install them yourself if you are handy
A huge part of any renovation cost is the labor, and kitchen cabinet installation is no exception. The actual price will vary widely depending on what type of cabinets you have. Ready-to-assemble cabinets need to be put together, but installation isn't usually more complex than pre-assembled cabinets. Semi-custom or custom cabinets require more finesse, since they are made to fit into a specific space.
The final cost will depend on whether you pay for assembly, the linear footage of your cabinetry, materials, hardware, and general labor costs in your area. Labor could amount to anywhere between $50 and $450 per linear foot and even more if you're going fully custom. All to say, you might quickly rack up a bill that's far beyond budget if you're aiming for affordability.
Flat-packed kitchen cabinets, like those from IKEA, are typically intended for customer installation. If you have zero experience installing furniture and don't have any of the tools required, it might be more of a hassle than the savings are worth. However, if you are good with instructions and have a bit of experience wielding tools, there are plenty of video resources online to guide you through every step of the process.