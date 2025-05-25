Building or renovating a kitchen is among the priciest jobs when doing work on your home. From durable materials to electrics, plumbing, and appliances, it quickly adds up. Cabinets are among the numerous items you'll need to account for, and they come in a wide range of prices. At the upper end, you're looking at well over $20,000, while the lower end of the range can cost a few grand. Of course, the price will vary hugely depending on the area you want to cover with cabinets, as well as materials and additional features.

That said, it's totally feasible to plan out your kitchen cabinets without breaking your budget — after all, you probably want to purchase a reliable fridge and stove too. Consider this the ultimate guide to buying affordable kitchen cabinets, from deciding how to optimize the space to understanding what features to cut and keep.

To bring you a comprehensive view of the matter, we spoke with an industry expert. James Corkish is the owner of the family-owned and operated Discount Custom Cabinets in Canton, Ohio, a business that provides its customers with high-quality cabinets for a variety of budgets. With his advice in your back pocket, you'll find something that suits your needs.