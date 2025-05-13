14 Things To Avoid When Renovating Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you been noticing more and more signs that it's time to remodel your kitchen? Have your appliances seen better days, or are your old laminate counters peeling? Do you need a better layout or a bigger island to give you more food prep space? If you answered "yes," to any of these questions and are ready to get started on planning and installing a kitchen that better matches your needs and design preferences, you're probably feeling both excited and overwhelmed. While getting a new kitchen can help modernize your space and solve many problems, there is a lot to plan for, and you don't want to end up making a mistake that you'll regret.

To help you learn more about some of the things you should avoid doing when renovating your kitchen — and what you should do instead — we reached out to four home remodeling and design experts. Danny Niemela is a professional contractor, home remodeler, and the co-owner, Vice President, and CFO at ArDan Construction; Ariel Darmoni is the General Manager at 123 Remodeling; Cathleen Gruver is the Lead Interior Designer with Gruver Cooley, and Sharon Sherman is the Founder of Thyme and Place Design. Ahead, we'll share some of their exclusive tips to help you achieve a kitchen that matches your design and functionality needs.