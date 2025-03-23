Why Open Shelving Might Not Be Right For Your Kitchen

Open shelving is the perfect place to showcase pretty glassware and your favorite bowls. Plus, it provides extra storage space in areas of your kitchen that would otherwise be left unused, giving you heaps more room for showcasing trinkets, vases, and even pictures. However, before putting up those shelves, and arranging all your crockery in the perfect Insta-worthy position, consider if they'll mar or match your lifestyle. Items placed on open shelving can get mighty dusty and even greasy with cooking oils.

The truth is that if you have a busy home and don't have a lot of spare time to dust, then open shelving is a style choice you should sidestep. Even if you're regularly using the crockery and glassware arranged on the shelves, they will gather dust more quickly than if they were stored in closed cabinetry. While stacking your glasses and plates means you'll only have to dust the topmost item, it's still an annoying chore. In most cases, you'll have to remove every item and dust down the shelving before rinsing your worst-affected glassware and crockery.

However, worse than the dust, is the accumulation of grease from regular cooking. If you cook everyday and don't have an extractor fan, you may have noticed that the cabinets closest to your stove have become covered in a greasy film. Wiping cupboards down with citrus eliminates this problem, but it's trickier to handle when the grease has coated individual utensils.