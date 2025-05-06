You Don't Have To Paint Outdated Kitchen Cabinets To Give Them A Makeover

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Home decor trends are changing faster than Crumbl cookies. One day, a style is in, and the next day, it lands on the list of outdated kitchen design trends you should avoid completely. If you're staring at your outdated kitchen cabinets with a serious side-eye because they're literally begging for an update, you've come to the right place. While some people might opt for a full remodel or painting the cabinets to a more modern look, for others, that's just not an option. New cabinets cost money, and if you're renting, repainting the storage units is usually a no-go. You can, however, paint the walls around the cabinets in a matching tone so as to soften the visual impact of the dated decor, creating a uniform color corner that looks and feels intentional.

Most old-fashioned cabinets in older homes are made of dark wood, so look for darker paint tones that match them: coffee brown, dark orange, and mahogany red are all good ideas. You want to think about the kitchen like an accent wall; trust the process. The color uniformity will create a warmer space that will still feel old-fashioned but in a charming rather than outdated way. This hack also works with 1950s pastel cabinets, in which case, you'll end up with a fun, vibrant, and super colorful kitchen design.