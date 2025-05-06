You Don't Have To Paint Outdated Kitchen Cabinets To Give Them A Makeover

By Luna Christina Lupus
Kitchen with retro wooden cabinets against white tiles and walls Onurdongel/Getty Images

Home decor trends are changing faster than Crumbl cookies. One day, a style is in, and the next day, it lands on the list of outdated kitchen design trends you should avoid completely. If you're staring at your outdated kitchen cabinets with a serious side-eye because they're literally begging for an update, you've come to the right place. While some people might opt for a full remodel or painting the cabinets to a more modern look, for others, that's just not an option. New cabinets cost money, and if you're renting, repainting the storage units is usually a no-go. You can, however, paint the walls around the cabinets in a matching tone so as to soften the visual impact of the dated decor, creating a uniform color corner that looks and feels intentional.

Most old-fashioned cabinets in older homes are made of dark wood, so look for darker paint tones that match them: coffee brown, dark orange, and mahogany red are all good ideas. You want to think about the kitchen like an accent wall; trust the process. The color uniformity will create a warmer space that will still feel old-fashioned but in a charming rather than outdated way. This hack also works with 1950s pastel cabinets, in which case, you'll end up with a fun, vibrant, and super colorful kitchen design.

If you don't want to paint, befriend peel and stick contact paper

Colorful retro pastel kitchen cabinets with matching tiles Vicnt/Getty Images

Maybe painting just isn't in the cards for you. Don't worry, you can still upgrade the dated kitchen with one of the best design updates on a budget: peel and stick products. The first option is to simply put matching wallpaper around the cabinets to create a harmoniously colored space. We like the Cherry Wood Wallpaper from JSEVEM for dark wood cabinets and Silk Embossed Floral Pink from Lativo as a potential match for a retro pink kitchen. The great thing about utilizing wallpaper is that many come with gentle patterns and can add a dynamic touch to your monochrome kitchen.

A sore point can also be a large backsplash that's sticking out from the passé cabinets, but it can be fixed with peel and stick tiles. They truly come in a multitude of colors and shapes, offering a great temporary solution for renters. Smart Tiles Store on Amazon, for example, has self-adhesive tiles ranging from moody black to soothing teal.

But what if you just hate the cabinets and truly want them to look different? Brainstorm a design you want to go for (these are the kitchen trends that we're following in 2025), then browse the contact papers in that style. To continue with a retro look, we'd go with Vintage Floral Peel and Stick from Heroad, while Modern Leaf Peel and Stick from MelunMer would be our choice for a more contemporary-style kitchen.

