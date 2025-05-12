Why Ina Garten Prefers Marble Countertops In The Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Being at home in the kitchen is second nature for Ina Garten, whose Food Network program "The Barefoot Contessa" has garnered four Emmys and a James Beard award. Garten, who started as a shop owner and developed her cooking chops and stress-free recipes into the culinary success it is now, actually has her show's kitchen in a large barn adjacent to her home. While this kitchen is most likely function over form, we were curious what is going on in Garten's personal kitchen, and most importantly, what kind of countertops she prefers. The answer was a little surprising. In an Instagram post, Garten showcased her sleek, newly designed kitchen that featured — you guessed it — marble countertops.

"During the pandemic I gave myself a project of renovating my kitchen, which I actually hadn't done in 25 years!!" Garten revealed in the caption. Commenters were happy to see her decision to incorporate marble countertops, with some concerned with how well marble holds up to excessive wear and tear. While granite has remained a top choice for kitchen counters due to its durability and stain resistance, marble has become a more user-friendly stone due to the choices of finishes and sealants. Garten says, "I love the look of marble — the movement and energy — but until recently, it was thought not to be ideal for kitchens because it's a porous material. However, the sealers have gotten good now, so it's a great choice for a countertop."