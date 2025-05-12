Why Ina Garten Prefers Marble Countertops In The Kitchen
Being at home in the kitchen is second nature for Ina Garten, whose Food Network program "The Barefoot Contessa" has garnered four Emmys and a James Beard award. Garten, who started as a shop owner and developed her cooking chops and stress-free recipes into the culinary success it is now, actually has her show's kitchen in a large barn adjacent to her home. While this kitchen is most likely function over form, we were curious what is going on in Garten's personal kitchen, and most importantly, what kind of countertops she prefers. The answer was a little surprising. In an Instagram post, Garten showcased her sleek, newly designed kitchen that featured — you guessed it — marble countertops.
"During the pandemic I gave myself a project of renovating my kitchen, which I actually hadn't done in 25 years!!" Garten revealed in the caption. Commenters were happy to see her decision to incorporate marble countertops, with some concerned with how well marble holds up to excessive wear and tear. While granite has remained a top choice for kitchen counters due to its durability and stain resistance, marble has become a more user-friendly stone due to the choices of finishes and sealants. Garten says, "I love the look of marble — the movement and energy — but until recently, it was thought not to be ideal for kitchens because it's a porous material. However, the sealers have gotten good now, so it's a great choice for a countertop."
Replicate Ina Garten's sleek kitchen, from counters to cookbooks
Garten's choice of Calacatta Gold marble does indeed have energy, and this Italian marble has been a top aesthetic choice for some time. The marble comes in a polished finish or a honed finish. A polished finish will give you a brilliant shine and resist staining a little better, while a honed finish is more matte but resists etching (scratches). Ensure that you get the marble sealed and maintain the sealant (typically every 3 to 5 years).
Garten's countertops are a white and gray marble, creating a light, clean space that differs from her previous darker countertops. You can continue the look with backsplash in honed Calacatta Gold tiles like these on Amazon. Other modern yet classic additions to Garten's kitchen include her prized French Lacanche stove (a cook's dream), a pantry full of classic white dinnerware, and a display of easy-to-reach copper pots and pans, similar to this tri-ply, stainless copper cookware set from Ciwete.
Garten's personal kitchen exudes elegance but retains an intimate, down-to-earth feel with countertop displays like simple white or clear vases, and sturdy, wooden cutting boards. This theme is also reflected in her choice of food photographs and, of course, the collection of her eponymous Barefoot Contessa cookbooks. You can get the set of all 12 on Amazon, or start with the first one, "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook," which showcases Ina's famous perfect roast chicken, a recipe we think every grand kitchen should produce at least once.