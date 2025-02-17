Every Ina Garten Cookbook, Ranked From Worst To Best

We wouldn't say that Ina Garten has put out any bad cookbooks, but some rank better than others. After all, her cookbooks all rank above four stars on book rating sites. Unless you're a superfan, there's a big chance that not every one of her cookbooks are going to fit your cooking style or needs. Some lend themselves more to parties, some have more classic recipes, while others have fancier fare. Still others promise to bring comfort to your table or help make cooking dinner easier.

You'll want to note that Garten owned a gourmet food shop called "The Barefoot Contessa" for nearly 20 years before writing cookbooks and becoming a TV cooking celebrity. So, you should expect high-quality gourmet ingredients to show up in her recipes. She's also not a trained chef. So, her style often appeals to home cooks for their simplicity.

If you're trying to decide which of her cookbooks is a better bet for you, we've perused all of Ina Garten's 13 cookbooks and parsed the ratings for you. Plus, we've tried to explain what makes each cookbook unique so you know which ones might work best for your needs.