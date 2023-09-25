Ina Garten's 15 Best Baking Tips

Ina Garten may be the Barefoot Contessa, but when it comes to dinner parties, she's a full-on queen of the kitchen (and dining room). But not just anyone can be kitchen royalty. You have to know how to plan an evening of entertaining from start to finish, from the welcome cocktails down to the last forkful of dessert. Ina Garten knows this well, which is why she has perfected not only her savory cooking skills but her high-class baking abilities as well.

A lot has been said about Ina Garten's ability to put together a delicious cocktail or her expertise in crafting the perfect roast chicken, both in flavor and presentation. But her baking abilities are just as powerful, so we wanted to look at some of the baking tricks she uses that we can all try at home. After all, not only has Ina Garten given us some amazing dessert recipes over the years, but she also executes them perfectly herself. In particular, she seems to have anticipated much of what could go wrong on a baking mission and devised steps to avoid common mishaps. Let's read through the best tips here.