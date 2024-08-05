Has Ina Garten Ever Owned A Restaurant?

Despite warming hearts and stomachs worldwide with her classic, "foolproof" recipes, Ina Garten— better known as the Barefoot Contessa— has never actually owned a restaurant. In fact, her journey to culinary stardom was notoriously unorthodox compared to other celebrity chefs who were formally trained and rose up the restaurant ranks.

After graduating college, Garten worked for the White House as a nuclear energy budget analyst under presidents Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter, all the while nurturing a passion for cooking inspired by Julia Child. In 1978, seeking a major career change, Garten impulsively purchased The Barefoot Contessa, a small specialty foods store in Westhampton Beach, New York. Within a few years, Garten was able to move the store to a much larger space in East Hampton, becoming an iconic mainstay of the locale for many years.

Though she never operated a sit-down restaurant, Garten did serve prepared foods to plenty of satisfied customers at the Barefoot Contessa shop, including celebrity clientele like Steven Spielberg. According to the Barefoot Contessa website, Garten spent 18 years "perfecting baguettes and chicken salad" at the store, along with a bevy of other pastries, salads, and plussed-up homey dishes.