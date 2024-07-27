The Spicy Addition Ina Garten Adds To Her Pan-Fried Onion Dip

We all love a good onion dip. After all, it makes for the perfect appetizer. But have you ever wanted to elevate your onion dip to make it more unique? To do so, all you have to do is look to celebrity chef Ina Garten's recipe for pan-fried onion dip, which includes a special, unexpected ingredient: cayenne pepper.

Garten's dip is as savory and rich as you would expect from any onion dip, but the cayenne pepper gives it that extra depth of flavor that will make a difference — especially for anyone who likes a spicy kick. Plus, one of the great things about cayenne pepper is that a little bit goes a long way — Garten uses just 1/4 teaspoon in her recipe for a 2-cup portion. That amount should make for the perfect amount of spice — enough to notice it, but not so much that it overpowers the dish.

Additionally, you can adjust the level of spiciness. If you have a low spice tolerance, you can lower the amount of cayenne pepper down to 1/8 teaspoon. Or, if you're looking for more spice, up the amount to 1/2 teaspoon.