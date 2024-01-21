The Simple Way Ina Garten Sets Up A Stress-Free Dinner Party

There's a method to her planning. First, a dinner party is about spending time together, so if you are stuck in the kitchen the whole evening, that's not going to be fun for you and your guests. Following Garten's guidance, if you have a one-pot dinner-party dish cooking in the oven, like her skillet roasted lemon-chicken, you can focus on your guests, and maybe just one or two other items that need preparing. That alleviates the stress of something burning or not cooking properly because you have too many things to think about, and allows you to be with your guests. But how does Garten go about deciding what she is going to make?

The cookbook author has shared that she starts planning her menu based on her guests. She asks them about their food preferences and goes from there to prepare something that will be tasty for everyone. But she still keeps things simple. Garten explained she only makes a couple of the food items she is serving and will buy or pre-assemble the rest. Dinner parties are not the time to try a recipe for the first time. Garten is a big believer in sticking with recipes you know well and that do not take too much time to prepare.