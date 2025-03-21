The Types Of Wood Cutting Boards That Are Actually Worth Splurging On
There are some kitchen items that are just worth splurging on, and a good cutting board is one of them. A high-quality wooden cutting board can last nearly 10 years if it's cared for properly, and it will withstand a lot more than plastic boards do. Wooden surfaces are also easier on your knives and they often contain bacteria-fighting properties, a win-win for home cooks and professional chefs alike.
However, with so many options out there to choose from, it can be overwhelming to decide on the best cutting board. What you want to opt for is a hardwood with a tight, closed-grain structure, like maple, walnut, or cherry wood. These woods all have small pores, which makes them more resistant to moisture and bacteria.
Maple is native to North America, so it's usually affordable and easy to find, and it's seen as the most durable and knife-friendly option. You can also easily spot any places that need to be cleaned on it because of its light color. Walnut and cherry wood make for more elegant looking cutting boards, though you will need to oil cherry woods more often to preserve them. Acacia and teak are also great options but they can be more expensive.
What to avoid
There is a scale to help determine the hardness of different woods called the Janka scale. Maple has a rating of 1450 on the scale, while walnut rests at about 1010. Birch is harder than walnut, with a rating of 1260, but this is where you need to be careful. Birch isn't widely considered a food-safe material, as it can secrete sap unsafe for humans to ingest.
You'll also want to avoid pine and rosewood for the same reason. Mahogany and oak, meanwhile, are porous, which means they can trap food particles and harbor bacteria. They're usually not recommended for cutting boards, especially for use with raw meat.
No matter which material you choose, it's important to keep your wooden cutting boards clean. Gently wash them on both sides with dish soap after every use and avoid the dishwasher to prevent splitting and warping. If you notice any badly set-in stains or odors, try scrubbing them with a little salt and lemon. You can also sand down any scratch marks. Season your wooden cutting board with a little mineral oil regularly to prolong its life even further, and it should last you long enough to make that splurge really worth it.