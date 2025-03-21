The Types Of Wood Cutting Boards That Are Actually Worth Splurging On

There are some kitchen items that are just worth splurging on, and a good cutting board is one of them. A high-quality wooden cutting board can last nearly 10 years if it's cared for properly, and it will withstand a lot more than plastic boards do. Wooden surfaces are also easier on your knives and they often contain bacteria-fighting properties, a win-win for home cooks and professional chefs alike.

However, with so many options out there to choose from, it can be overwhelming to decide on the best cutting board. What you want to opt for is a hardwood with a tight, closed-grain structure, like maple, walnut, or cherry wood. These woods all have small pores, which makes them more resistant to moisture and bacteria.

Maple is native to North America, so it's usually affordable and easy to find, and it's seen as the most durable and knife-friendly option. You can also easily spot any places that need to be cleaned on it because of its light color. Walnut and cherry wood make for more elegant looking cutting boards, though you will need to oil cherry woods more often to preserve them. Acacia and teak are also great options but they can be more expensive.