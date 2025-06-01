Are Farmhouse Sinks Here To Stay? Here's What To Consider When Renovating Your Kitchen
In the middle of a kitchen remodel? If so, choosing a new kitchen sink is likely towards the top of your to-do list, as it should be. The pure aesthetic of a kitchen sink can make or break your kitchen's vibe, and functionality obviously isn't something to mess around with. Farmhouse sinks have long been popular, but, as we all know, styles come and go. This raises the question: Is the farmhouse sink on its way out, or is it still a wise investment?
To get to the bottom of this issue, we consulted Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight Studio, an award-winning interior design firm based in New York City. When asked whether the farmhouse sink trend is likely to go out of fashion soon, his answer was simple: "It's not just a trend anymore. Like shaker cabinets and subway tiles, farmhouse sinks stay because they're rooted in both history and great function."
So, yes, it seems that the humble farmhouse sink — which Kropovinsky deems "timeless" — is here for the long haul as an ever-safe stylistic piece for your kitchen. However, that doesn't mean it's the right choice for everyone, and not all farmhouse sinks are alike. Kropovinsky gave us a few tips that anyone considering a farmhouse sink should keep in mind during their search.
What to consider when choosing a farmhouse sink
While farmhouse sinks are a safe and functional bet for most consumers, they may not be the best choice for your kitchen. In terms of function, their appeal is obvious and pretty universal. Kropovinsky says, "The deep basin is very practical, especially if you cook a lot or have big pots and pans to wash." Since they can hold a decent amount of cookware at once, the depth of farmhouse kitchens can be vital to helping you keep a mess-free kitchen; that said, nobody says other sinks can't be deep, too.
Kropovinsky adds that different aesthetics call for different sinks, and not every aesthetic will wholly accommodate the farmhouse sink. "They're ideal for people who love a warm, lived-in look and value function," he notes. "But if the kitchen leans ultra-modern or compact, there may be better fits." Modern kitchens may benefit more from a stainless steel sink, so don't opt for a farmhouse sink just because it's stylish, as it could actually end up clashing with your kitchen.
Consider whether you absolutely have to have an easily cleaned kitchen sink. "Some versions can stain or chip more easily than others," Kropovinsky explains. To that end, you'll want to choose your farmhouse sink material wisely. Fortunately, they come in a range of options; Kropovinsky cites "fireclay, stainless, and cast iron" as just some of the materials you can pick from.