Are Farmhouse Sinks Here To Stay? Here's What To Consider When Renovating Your Kitchen

In the middle of a kitchen remodel? If so, choosing a new kitchen sink is likely towards the top of your to-do list, as it should be. The pure aesthetic of a kitchen sink can make or break your kitchen's vibe, and functionality obviously isn't something to mess around with. Farmhouse sinks have long been popular, but, as we all know, styles come and go. This raises the question: Is the farmhouse sink on its way out, or is it still a wise investment?

To get to the bottom of this issue, we consulted Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight Studio, an award-winning interior design firm based in New York City. When asked whether the farmhouse sink trend is likely to go out of fashion soon, his answer was simple: "It's not just a trend anymore. Like shaker cabinets and subway tiles, farmhouse sinks stay because they're rooted in both history and great function."

So, yes, it seems that the humble farmhouse sink — which Kropovinsky deems "timeless" — is here for the long haul as an ever-safe stylistic piece for your kitchen. However, that doesn't mean it's the right choice for everyone, and not all farmhouse sinks are alike. Kropovinsky gave us a few tips that anyone considering a farmhouse sink should keep in mind during their search.