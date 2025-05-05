The Ultimate Guide To Choosing A Sink For Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're trying to fix some kitchen design flaws before you sell your home or have been noticing too many signs that it's time to remodel your kitchen, there's a lot to think about. However, as homeowners focus their attention on countertops, cabinets, and appliances, there's one key element that often gets overlooked: the kitchen sink.

While it may not be as immediately noticeable as some of the other components of a kitchen, it's something that certainly deserves some of your attention. After all, think about how much time you spend at the sink, whether washing your hands, doing dishes, defrosting ingredients for recipes, straining pasta and veggies, and completing countless other tasks. The sink you choose must support everything you need to accomplish when working in the kitchen. There's more that goes into picking out a kitchen sink than you might realize. Beyond the different sizes and material options out there, you also need to choose between different basin quantities and configurations, drain locations, depths, and so much more.

To help us lay out everything you should consider to make sure that the kitchen sink you choose ends up being the optimal fit for your needs and your kitchen's layout and design, we reached out to four home improvement and design experts. Ron Shimek is the president of Mr. Handyman, a Neighborly company; Susan Serra is the president and a designer at Susan Serra Associates; Julianna Cementina is a product specialist at Native Trails; and Natalie Beech is the marketing manager and media lead at Greg's Plumbing and Heating in Hamilton, Ontario.