13 Design Flaws To Fix In Your Kitchen Before Selling Your Home
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As you prepare to get your home ready to put on the market, there are a lot of things to think about. From searching for a new home, to packing, lining up a moving company, and even finding a new job or transferring the kids to a new school, you have a lot on your plate. However, if you want to get top dollar for your home, you must make sure that it is set up to be as attractive as possible to potential buyers. And as you probably know, one room that many buyers are going to be closely examining is the kitchen.
If there are any glaring design flaws in the space, then you could end up inadvertently turning a potential buyer away. If you do get offers on the home, they could end up being a lot less than what you're looking for if your buyers aren't happy with what they're seeing. We reached out to three experts to learn more about some of the most serious design flaws that you will want to fix before putting your home on the market and threatening your success. Bree Steele is an interior designer and trade accounts manager at RJ Living, Angelique Kreller is an interior designer at Yabby, and Alecia Taylor is a designer at CabinetNow.com.
Continue reading to learn where you should focus your efforts and bring it top dollar for your home. As Taylor shares, "Small, specific improvements can make a house feel move-in ready and more valuable to potential buyers."
Mismatched kitchen appliances
Unless you did a full kitchen renovation project, it's likely that you replaced appliances as the need arose. If this is the case, you may have a mismatched refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. According to Bree Steele, mismatched appliances are a flaw that might turn off some buyers: "If your appliances are all from different brands or vary in finishes, say a black fridge, a white oven, and a stainless-steel dishwasher, it can make the kitchen feel disjointed and unfinished."
Fixing this flaw before listing your home should bring positive attention from buyers. This upgrade may not be as expensive as you think, either. "You don't need to buy top-of-the-line replacements, but investing in a cohesive set, even if they're entry- to mid-range, can help elevate the perceived value of the space," Steele explains. "It just makes the room feel more intentional and well cared for." Luckily, there are plenty of ways to save money on kitchen appliances. For example, shopping during a big sale, such as those around Black Friday or Memorial Day, can help you get the best deal.
Poor lighting choices
One of the most common kitchen design mistakes that people make is failing to light it properly. "Lighting is one of the most underrated elements in a kitchen, especially when selling," Angelique Kreller explains. "If a space relies solely on one harsh overhead fixture, or worse, outdated fluorescent lighting, it can make the whole room feel cold or a little unloved." You don't want potential buyers to walk into the kitchen and feel turned off. Instead, you want them to enjoy their time in the space and start visualizing themselves standing at the counter cutting chicken for a stir fry or chatting with friends around the island.
So, how do you achieve this cheery and more inviting look? As Alecia Taylor suggests, "Replacing old fixtures with modern, multi-layered lighting — such as under-cabinet LED strips and pendant lighting — can instantly enhance the ambiance." Kreller also notes the importance of paying attention to color temperature when upgrading your fixtures, or if your budget won't allow you to make big changes. "Soft warm-white bulbs can also make the space feel more welcoming, and swapping out an outdated fixture for something simple and contemporary is a quick visual upgrade with big payoff," she adds.
An over-styled or over-personalized space
While you're decorating your kitchen to take listing photos or to get it ready for an open house, it is important to be very purposeful. Alecia Taylor cautions against using anything that is overly customized to your specific tastes or preferences, such as lots of open shelves or a highly themed wallpaper. The problem with such design choices, she explains, is that it "makes it harder for potential buyers to envision being able to picture themselves in the space." Instead, she suggests, "Keep to neutral styling and simple countertops and simple accessories."
As you're working to help make sure potential buyers are able to picture themselves living in your home, don't overlook the importance of making sure that the kitchen feels like a functional space. Bree Steele cautions against over-styling with curated displays covering the countertops. "Too much styling can feel cluttered and distract from the kitchen's layout," she explains. "Instead, keep it simple: one nice chopping board, a clean benchtop, maybe a vase of fresh greenery. You want the kitchen to feel fresh, clean, and like there's plenty of room for someone to make it their own."
Dated or dingy kitchen cabinets
Old and dingy kitchen cabinets are certain to be a turn-off for most buyers. If they aren't sent running, they're definitely going to be adjusting a potential offer based on what they see. If spending a lot on all new cabinets isn't feasible (or doesn't make sense right before selling), there is something else you can do. "Paint those old cabinets," says Bree Steele. "Trust me, it's worth it." She explains, "If your cabinets are structurally sound but dated or dingy, a coat of paint goes a long way. It's a fraction of the cost of replacing them, but can completely transform the space."
This is a DIY project that you could take on yourself, or you could always hire a handyman or a painting company if you'd prefer not to tackle it yourself. Just be careful when selecting a color. According to Angelique Kreller, "A fresh coat of paint in a warm white, greige, or even a soft sage can give the kitchen a whole new lease on life, [especially] when paired with the right finish, like satin or semi-gloss for durability." She notes, "It's a budget-friendly move that makes the kitchen feel brighter and more up to date without the cost of full replacement."
Old cabinet hardware
Those dated and dingy cabinets aren't the only thing that could turn off buyers as they're inspecting the kitchen. "Buyers notice the details," says Alecia Taylor, "and grimy or worn hardware can give a neglected look to the kitchen." If your cabinet knobs and pulls have seen better days or are making your kitchen look like it time-traveled from several decades ago, now is the time to replace them. "Replacing them with matte black, brushed brass, or even soft nickel gives cabinetry a more modern look and helps tie everything together," shares Angelique Kreller. She adds, "I always say that cabinet hardware is like the jewelry of the kitchen — subtle, but so impactful!"
Bree Steele offers one more piece of advice for when you're getting ready to swap out your kitchen hardware. She says, "For sale, make sure everything is cohesive, so if you are going for matte black, be sure to incorporate this style throughout your home, too." According to Steele, this means any room that uses handles, such as the bathroom and laundry room.
Missing or dated kitchen backsplash
Take a look at the backsplash in your kitchen. Does it look like an asset that will make your kitchen more appealing to buyers? Do you even have a backsplash in the first place? According to Angelique Kreller, "Missing or overly decorative ones (think glass mosaics or bold contrast strips) can feel unfinished or outdated." Buyers are not going to be impressed. And they may even be dreading the extra money that they'll have to spend to replace something that is so out of style.
Upgrading an old backsplash — or adding one in the first place — is an enhancement that can bring more love to your kitchen from potential buyers. Bree Steele shares, "For sellers, I recommend sticking to neutral subway tiles, soft textured stone, or peel-and-stick options if you're on a budget." Remember, the goal is to make your kitchen attractive to others, so avoid choosing anything that is too bold.
Overly bright or bold wall colors
Remember, when you're getting your kitchen ready to sell, the goal is to make it as appealing to potential buyers as possible. They need to be able to visualize themselves living in — and enjoying — the space. Even if you prefer to go bold with your design choices and are a huge fan of colorful kitchen design ideas, understand that not everyone feels the same way. So, avoid choosing a color that is overly bold or bright for the wall. As Alecia Taylor explains, "Intense colors like bright red, dark brown, or lime green are polarizing." Many buyers will be instantly turned away.
Fortunately, you can undo this design flaw with a fresh coat of paint. Be very purposeful as you shop for a paint color, looking for one that will offer the right complement to your space, while also being more appealing to more people. "Stick with soft neutrals off-whites, warm greys, or light greige tones, as they help reflect natural light and make the space feel larger and more inviting," recommends Bree Steele. If you already have a bold or dark color on the walls, just keep in mind that you will likely need to apply primer and may need a few additional coats of paint to fully cover it over.
Poor storage solutions
Beyond providing a welcoming environment, you also want buyers to view your kitchen as a functional and practical space where they'll be able to quickly gather the supplies they need to put together a favorite recipe. Various design flaws can stand in the way of achieving this goal. For example, as Bree Steele explains, "If cabinets feel awkward or hard to access, simple pull-out inserts or shelving can help make them more functional and appealing."
You could consider adding something like the Seinloes Pull-Out Cabinet Organizer to your lower cabinets, where reaching to the back to grab a pot or pan is awkward and uncomfortable. Such models help you make better use of your space and are small touches that buyers are likely to appreciate. Buyers are likely going to open all of the cabinets, so don't forget about under the sink, too. Something like the Realinn Under Sink Organizer could help you contain the mess and present a functional solution to those viewing your home.
Alecia Taylor also highlights adding a few floating shelves to the space. She explains that these can also make the space feel more functional to a potential buyer. They might be able to visualize themselves using the floating shelves to hold everyday dishware, spices and seasonings, or their favorite cookbooks. These floating shelves from Sorbus are available in six color options, allowing you to coordinate with the other finishes in your space.
A worn or outdated kitchen faucet
When was the last time you replaced your kitchen faucet? If you need to really stop and think about the answer to that question, that probably tells you everything you need to know about what buyers are likely to think when they take a look at it. "Old chrome mixers or worn finishes can instantly make the kitchen feel tired," says Angelique Kreller. "Especially, as I believe the sink is the soul of the kitchen, it's sadly often a very overlooked feature for something we use so often." To remedy this design flaw, Kreller suggests upgrading your kitchen faucet for one with "a more current finish, like brushed nickel, matte black, or warm brushed brass (match with your handwear for bonus points!) as a quick way to modernize the space without touching plumbing."
High arc kitchen faucets are in style now, so you might want to consider purchasing one for your kitchen. The WeWe Single Handle High Arc Pull-Out Kitchen Faucet is one option to look into. It is available in several different finishes, including two that Kreller highlighted as being popular these days (matte black and brushed nickel).
A lack of greenery in the kitchen
As you're assessing how inviting and warm your kitchen is, there's one more design flaw to look out for: the absence of greenery. "Whether it's a bunch of fresh herbs in a ceramic pot, a small olive tree in the corner, or even a vase of greenery on the benchtop, adding a natural element helps warm up the kitchen and makes it feel lived in without feeling cluttered," explains Bree Steele. If you have no such elements in your space, you're missing out on one of the easiest flaws to remedy.
Head to your local plant store and choose a few pieces to add some life and color to your space. You can consider Steele's recommendations based on experiences with her clients. She says, "I often style homes with a small rosemary bush near the stove or a vase of gum leaves in the center of the island bench. Greenery connects the kitchen back to nature and works beautifully with most palettes."
If you won't be living in the home when it is listed or are otherwise worried about keeping a plant alive with everything else going on, you could also consider buying a few artificial plants. Many manufacturers make very convincing replicas, which will allow you to add that welcoming touch without the hassle of remembering to water a plant or get it enough sun. For example, you could try one of Steele's recommendations by placing the Velener Artificial Potted Rosemary Plant next to your stove.
Discolored grout on the backsplash
You regularly clean the tiles on your backsplash, but the grout between them often goes overlooked. With all the food splatter in a kitchen, grout can easily become stained. If this describes your kitchen, then you'll want to address this design flaw highlighted by Angelique Kreller. She explains, "Even with clean tiles, dirty grout can make a kitchen feel unhygienic, so get rid of that discolored grout look with a refresh or deep clean."
For those tough-to-remove stains, consider the Zep Grout Cleaner & Brightener. Its professional-strength formula uses strong acids to remove stains and other discolorations. Cleaning the grout can help improve the look of your tiled surfaces.
However, sometimes it simply isn't enough. You might not be successful in removing all of the stains. Other times, you're able to clean the stains, but then you realize that the grout color itself is the problem. Fortunately, with a grout pen, such as the Rainbow Chalk Markers Grout Pen, you can overcome both of these problems. The pen's special ink is designed to restore grout's color, leaving it brighter and fresher. You can even use the pen to recolor your grout to give your space an entirely new feel (though, keep in mind that you'll probably be most successful trying to change the color of a lighter grout).
Worn flooring
While buyers are certainly going to be looking at the cabinets, countertops, and fixtures in your kitchen, they'll also be taking a close look at the flooring. If your floors have seen better days and look a lot worse for the wear, replacing them would be the ideal solution. However, we don't live in a perfect world, and many things that are "ideal" simply are not possible. Fortunately, Alecia Taylor offers an alternative solution that is much more doable. She says, "Refinishing or deep cleaning can work wonders on floors that cannot be replaced."
The best way to give your floors a deep cleaning will vary based on what they are made from. If you have tile floors in the kitchen, you might want to consider using a steam mop, such as the Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop. However, steam mops may damage wood, vinyl, or laminate floors, so for these options, start by sweeping or vacuuming (with the brush roll turned off) to remove loose debris. Then, you can use a damp (not soaking wet) microfiber mop to clean the surface. If you have hardwood floors, you could also consider polishing them with the Weiman High-Traffic Hardwood Floor Polish & Restorer.
Too much kitchen clutter
There's one kitchen organization mistake that can be very off-putting for potential buyers: clutter. According to Angelique Kreller, "Too many small appliances or decor items make the kitchen feel cramped. People want to have room for inspiration in their minds when walking through a home."
Again, it is important to remember that you are in the process of selling your home and making your kitchen look appealing to others. This may mean a change in your routines and habits while your home is on the market. If you've grown accustomed to using the kitchen island as a dumping ground for the mail or paperwork that comes home from school, devise a new system that will help you keep these surfaces clear. Once you've cleared everything off of your countertops, Kreller says, "Then reintroduce just one or two styled pieces like a plant, a bowl of fruit, or a beautiful cutting board." This will keep potential buyers from feeling overwhelmed in the space and help them better imagine it as their own.