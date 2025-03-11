The 16 Worst Kitchen Items To Clean (And How To Make It Easy)

There's nothing like having a really clean kitchen. It isn't just better from a food safety perspective: A clean and well-organized workspace is one you'll enjoy working in, and it's physically safer as well.

Cleaning kitchens is something I've done a lot in my life, both at home and later as a chef and restaurateur. You might be surprised just how much of a budding chef's education revolves around cleaning and sanitation (at my school, we weren't even allowed into the kitchen until we'd passed our food safety exams).

Cleaning and sanitizing are different things, and it's an important distinction. Nothing's really sanitary until it's clean because otherwise, you're just leaving places where bacteria and mold can grow. The unfortunate reality is that there are things in your kitchen that are really hard to keep clean. I've learned a few tricks along the way that can help make that chore easier. Here's my personal list of 16 of the worst kitchen items to clean and how best to tackle them.