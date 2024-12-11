The Scratch-Free Method To Clean Your Glass Stovetop

Gone are the days of elbow greasing old-fashioned stovetops with steel wool and harsh chemicals. Your glass stovetop requires a gentler approach, one that will leave the surface shiny and scratch-free. There's nothing worse than accidentally scratching that beautiful stovetop with the wrong products — and once it's scratched, there's rarely a way back. The easiest method to clean any glass stovetop in a safe way is to use non-abrasive sponges along with cleaners specifically made for the task at hand.

Steel wool and brushes don't belong on your glass cooktop, no matter how covered in burnt debris it is. You should be using a soft sponge or a Swedish dishcloth for the wet part of the cleaning, and a microfiber cloth for the dry part. The cloths work well with different cleaning solutions while staying gentle on the glass surface. Should you need to do a bit more scrubbing, professional cleaners recommend using a Scour Daddy pad, which is slightly stronger but still non-scratch.

The non-abrasive feature is important in your choice of cleaners as well as sponges. Most cleaning pastes (that admittedly work great on other surfaces) are abrasive and will scratch your glass, especially if you pair them with rough scrubbing. The best cleaner is always one specifically made for a glass stovetop — just don't mistake it with a regular glass cleaner that you'd use on windows. These products are not the same thing, and the glass cleaner can actually damage your stovetop.

