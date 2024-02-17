The Major Cleaning Mistake You're Probably Making With Induction Stoves

Home cooks understand the ease and efficiency of applying the "Clean as you go" method while working in the kitchen. It ensures the maintenance of sanitary conditions, which are essential to food safety, and it also keeps post-cooking cleanup from building up into a massive task. Sometimes, though, it's not advisable to clean up spills or splatters immediately when there's a hot kitchen appliance involved.

Take induction stoves, for instance. A safer choice than electric stoves or gas ranges when it comes to temperature control, an induction stove heats the bottom of compatible cookware quickly and stops the transfer of heat immediately once it's turned off. However, although its cooktop surface cools down rapidly, it's not safe to wipe until you've removed the cookware, turned the stove off, and allowed the temperature to go down.

Cleaning the stove while it is still on and hot is a costly mistake that can damage the cooktop surface, especially when you use a commercial cleaning solution to wipe it down. The chemicals in the liquid might react adversely to the heat and leave spots on the glass. Plus, although there's a low risk of burning yourself with an induction stove, you still shouldn't be careless when handling it.

This doesn't mean you can put off cleaning your induction stove until the mess has dried on the cooktop. Simply wait a few minutes after turning it off before wiping it down. Daily maintenance goes a long way in keeping it functional.