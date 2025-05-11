The Ultimate Guide To Wallpapering Your Kitchen

With endless options to choose from — solids, botanical, geometric, and designer motifs — how do you find the perfect wallpaper design for your kitchen? According to Mehek Malhotra, inspiration can be found anywhere. "Your gut. Or your grandmother's tiffin box. Or the label on that one jam jar you almost bought just for the font," she muses. In her experience, the wallpaper of your dreams can be inspired by the tiniest thing that makes you feel something. "Pick a feeling and design from there," she advises.

Meetu Akali, meanwhile, has found that the kitchen can serve as an intimate sanctuary, thereby making the choice of wallpaper extremely personal. Perhaps you obsessively bookmark colorful kitchen designs or maybe your heart has been lured by the siren song of all-white kitchen designs. She believes that identifying your style is the best place to begin, ideally by choosing something that feels right for you and your family. It is also important to keep the color palette of the entire space in mind — this is especially important in open-plan kitchens to ensure that the wallpaper works together with the furniture and the decor of the dining and living areas.