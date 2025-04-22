The Psychology Behind Restaurant Lighting And How It Influences Diners

If foodies are going to splurge on a meal out, the experience needs to deliver more than just a good plate of food. The experiential aspects of dining out are all about ambiance, interior design, and overall vibe. It's the reason why you might suggest one restaurant as a good date spot and not another. Or, maybe you walk the extra three blocks for your morning coffee because that other cafe just has an artsier feel. When designing the atmosphere of a space, one of the most impactful aspects to consider is lighting. It might seem like an obvious fact when applied to the home (maybe you never use the overhead lights, only lamps), but in the multisensory experience of the restaurant setting, lighting immediately sets the mood and tone of the space.

In the restaurant sphere, as a general rule, dimmer lights create intimacy and slow-paced relaxation, while brighter lights encourage energy and liveliness. Dim lighting can also boost per-table sales, an especially lucrative feature for fine-dining establishments with structured courses. If guests feel comfortable to slow down, take their time, and linger, this provides adequate time for digestion and a greater likelihood that dessert will be ordered. One study published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology found that dim restaurant lighting increased the likelihood of patrons selecting dessert by 300%. Low-lit spaces also emit a more private feel, facilitating comfortable social interactions and thereby increasing the chance that another round of cocktails will be ordered after dinner.