12 Chain Restaurant Kids Menus, Ranked From Worst To Best
Dining out can be a fun and relaxing experience for many of us. It's a time to sit back and be pampered and catch up with friends without being interrupted by other responsibilities. But that equation changes drastically when your dinner companions turn out to be mischievous little kids with no manners or sense of propriety. Even if your kids are well-behaved and always say please and thank you, there are a myriad of stressors that are constantly on parents' minds when they take their kids out for a meal. Are they going to like anything on the menu? What if the restaurant is out of fries? Oh no, I forgot crayons and coloring books. What now? The list goes on.
While we can't help you with the color books, we can help relieve any stress you may feel surrounding the choice of meals. To that end, we've put together a list of chain restaurants that offer the best kid menu options, so you can walk through the doors with your brood confident that you will be able to feed each and every one of them and stave off the hunger pains, at least for another day. To compile the list, we used a combination of personal experience in dining out with kids and a comprehensive review of kid menus, looking for typical preferences, healthy options, and affordability.
12. Panera Bread
The kids' menu at Panera is more of an afterthought than a concerted effort at pleasing kids or parents, but it can be a convenient option for those who forget to bring snacks or end up stranded somewhere without access to lunch and who don't want to just go through the McDonald's drive-thru for the umpteenth time. After all, Panera Bread is pretty accessible across the nation, and as with McDonald's, you're rarely far away from one.
Indeed, the menu consists of plain bread slapped together with slices of ham or turkey with cheese — nothing you couldn't have made yourself and wrapped in tinfoil. It's quite a disappointing result for something that costs about $7 and only comes with one side — chips, an apple, or a baguette — and it is the main reason why Panera is last in this ranking. But if your kids don't mind veggies, there is also a broccoli cheddar soup, which comes with a detailed list of ingredients, so you know exactly what you're getting. It is also part of the family feast value meal, which could be useful if you're looking to feed kids of different age ranges. At about $38, depending on location, the most basic options include two sandwiches, a salad, a baguette, and broccoli cheddar soup. Just don't expect any of the soups to be made fresh.
11. Olive Garden
Kids (and adults, let's face it) can't get enough pasta and bread. The simpler, the better. And it just so happens that Olive Garden specializes in this type of cuisine. A full kids' meal of macaroni and cheese or chicken tenders with a side of broccoli and a glass of milk clocks in at just under $7 per dish, and the selection, especially of pasta, is wider here than at many other restaurants of the same caliber. It's also nice to see that vegetable sides are available for parents who have somehow, inexplicably, managed to get their kids to eat the green stuff.
But let's not forget that almost all of these kids' menu selections include copious amounts of dairy. Butter, milk, and cheese are the order of the day, so if your child is even slightly intolerant of dairy, you may have to be prepared to pass up Olive Garden as an option, which is one reason why it's near the bottom of our list.
10. Chili's
Let's be honest — the kids' menu at Chili's is not all that different from what the adults get: various types of burgers, pizzas, fried chicken, pasta, and chocolate desserts with ice cream. But the prices, at around $7 for most dishes, are much friendlier. In fact, the pricing may be the best thing about the Chili's kids' menu. If you join the rewards program, the little ones can eat for free.
The only thing to contend with here, then, is the quality of that "free" food. While it will certainly be kind to your wallet, it may not be the best option for your kids' stomachs. All those burgers and fried foods can do a number on someone's system, especially if they eat them regularly, making this menu, ultimately, not super kid-friendly. And there are no vegetables on their menu, which means that if you want to add some green to your kid's plate, you'll have to dip into the non-free adult menu.
9. Chick-fil-A
All fast-food chains are pretty child-friendly to begin with (the clue is in the word "fast"). Chick-fil-A is beloved by millennial parents in particular, according to a survey conducted by Restaurant Business Online. And it's not hard to see why. Many Chick-fil-A locations still have playgrounds (unlike McDonald's, which seems to be phasing them out), which allows parents to chill for a minute and digest their food (for once), while their kids entertain themselves.
The survey cites that another reason the chain is so popular among parents is that Chick-fil-A employees tend to provide outstanding and friendly service. Lastly, the menu provides a variety of chicken options, including fried chicken and grilled chicken, served with a drink and fruit cup for about $8. There are also plenty of delicious milkshakes for kids to choose from. Between the speed of service, the play area, and the enticing fried chicken, this may be one restaurant where you can take your kids without even thinking of pulling out the tablet or smartphone. It also helps that Chick-fil-A locations are everywhere now, with only two states still holding out. But at the end of the day, let's remember that this is fast food, so it may not be at the top of your list if you're looking for a proper, full meal.
8. Uno's
Tasting Table considers Uno's to be one of the best nationwide pizza chains around. It's not always easy to find decent Chicago deep-dish pizza outside the windy city, so anyone who doesn't live in that neck of the woods can be grateful for what Uno's has done to the pizza-eating landscape out here, in the world of regular thin-crust pizzas. And one of the great things about pizza is that kids tend to like them no matter what. As such, a trip to Uno's means you are already starting out on the right foot regardless of whether there even is a kids' menu.
Incidentally, Uno's does have a dedicated kid's menu, which includes a thin-crust cheese or pepperoni pizza option at less than $7, and even the chance for your child to build their own pizza, which is great for the especially picky eaters. It also offers several pasta options if your child doesn't like pizza, which is unlikely but possible. The caveat is that if you were hoping to hold pizza hostage as an incentive for your kid to eat some vegetables, that wouldn't be possible, as there are no such items on the kid's menu. Uno's is not here to help you parent.
7. Snooze
For many parents, IHOP may seem like a convenient, stress-free option for taking the kids out to breakfast. But if you live out West, and you're not a big fan of IHOP's pancakes and their improbable texture resembling a mixture of cardboard and dirty sponge, consider heading to Snooze, a popular breakfast chain with more than 70 locations, more than half of which are in Texas, Colorado, and Arizona. Their pancakes are fluffier and with just as many varieties of toppings, if not more. Other options include gluten-free French toast or scrambled eggs and toast, both of which cost about $8 and come with a drink, hash browns, and fresh fruit.
If you're concerned about nutrition, Snooze is also a great choice because the menu provides a clear breakdown of nutritional information for each kid's meal. You are also expected, rather than shamed, to welcome pure maple syrup for those pancakes instead of the usual high-fructose corn syrup glop provided by many pancake house chains. Most meals also come with a cup of fresh fruit. Meanwhile, parents may be able to mimic that feeling of relaxation they used to get when dining out with friends pre-kids by sipping on a well-made mimosa. Because yes, Snooze also has a full bar. The only thing to bear in mind is that Snooze is only open during breakfast and lunch hours, which is why it ranks middle of the pack for us.
6. P.F. Chang's
For parents who want to expose their kids to the cuisine of other cultures but who are not so adventurous as to risk spending a hefty sum on a meal their kid might not even touch, there's P.F. Chang's. The menu provides a combination of Chinese, Japanese, and other East Asian dishes in formats that are more likely to appeal to children — for example, you can often find the sauces on the side rather than already mixed in, all for about $8 per meal.
Options include Teriyaki beef, Lo Mein, and fried rice, all of which come in smaller portions than in the adult menu and include fruit and vegetables. As a bonus, there are other kid-friendly items that are not on the kid's menu. For instance, unless your child is under 3 years old and may be prone to choking on small objects, edamame could be a fun thing to order, as kids can enjoy sucking out the beans and discarding the shell. The chocolate-intensive dessert might also go down particularly well with the little ones, not to mention the chance to try their hands at eating with chopsticks for the first time. As a bonus, P.F. Chang's provides many meal options that are naturally dairy-free, nut-free, or gluten-free, making this an ideal spot for anyone with allergies. Additionally, parents can enjoy intriguing cocktails, such as the Red Dragon with pomegranate and black lava salt, making it a great dining option for the whole family.
5. Five Guys
While Five Guys doesn't have a kids' menu as such, the burger sections offer a "little" version of several classic burgers, starting at just under $7, which can be easily customized to fit your child's preferences, from fully loaded to just the bun the burger. For instance, there is a "little" burger and a "little cheeseburger."
The rest of the menu is also pretty kid-friendly, even if portions (and cost) might be a bit higher. But don't worry; if you order an adult portion of fries for your child, you know those spuds are not going to go to waste. Meanwhile, other offerings can be made so simply, without the need for toppings and sauces children might find unsavory, that it almost feels like the entire restaurant chain was made for kids. And if all else fails, you can always ask a staff member to bring out an order of free peanuts, which should keep the kids busy enough for you to finish your own burger in peace. Plus, if food safety is a big concern, Five Guys is the place to be, as they always use fresh beef that was never frozen, allowing patrons to feel confident about the food quality.
4. Cheesecake Factory
Given how extensive the menu at the Cheesecake Factory is, it may be hard to find the kids' menu sometimes. But it's there, and true to Cheesecake Factory style, it's one of the longest menus we've seen, encompassing a wide range of pasta dishes, pizzas, fried foods, grilled foods, quesadillas, and ice creams — plus a variety of cheesecakes available to all diners.
The prices tend to be higher than at other casual restaurants, landing somewhere between $9 to $14 per meal, but many would agree that the Cheesecake Factory is also a step up from the likes of Chili's or Panera, so the higher price point comes with the territory. But if you have a noisy group of people, a big family with lots of young kids, or a birthday party, the Cheesecake Factory can accommodate the noise levels and any menu change requests from picky eaters or those with food intolerances.
3. Benihana
Japanese food might not be the first type of cuisine you think of when you're looking to take your kids out for dinner. Unless you're thinking of entertaining your kids on your phone or tablet the whole time, which, let's face it, is not ideal and can be done at any other restaurant anyway, you may be pleased to find that Benihana offers a show that may be just as entertaining as the latest episode of Paw Patrol or iPad game (or wherever else the kids are interested in these days).
Indeed, the power of live performance should not be underestimated when it comes to children (and perhaps even jaded teenagers). Benihana is unique because of its hibachi tables, where diners can sit around a flat hot stove and watch the chef prepare the meal, often with a bit of flare and certainly a lot of fiery flare-ups as certain food items are seared. It's hard to argue against this spot edging the top of our list as the ordeal can be immensely entertaining for both children and adults, not to mention the fact that there is also a handy kid's menu with hibachi shrimp, hibachi steak, and more to help you narrow down the choices for your child.
2. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar
Having children doesn't mean limiting dining to fast food joints or casual restaurants. In fact, it may be more important than ever to show your kids that you know how to dine at a fancy restaurant and mingle with polite company. They may take the hint and follow suit — after all, children learn a lot by watching our behavior. That's not to say that you should invest in taking a 5-year-old to an 11-course meal at a top Michelin-star restaurant. Instead, ease into it by taking them to Fleming's Prime Steak House and Wine Bar, one of Tasting Table's favorite steakhouse chains in the nation.
Here, you can order a fine dinner for yourself and a three-course meal for your children, which includes a starter of classic salad or cheese and crackers, a wide selection of entrees, including filet mignon and grilled salmon, and a fruit or ice cream-based dessert. Since this meal may take a little longer than your usual dinner out, be sure to bring enough games or crayons; even when restaurants provide these, it helps to have a variety of options to choose from, especially for those with shorter attention spans.
1. Legal Sea Foods
This chain, with locations mostly in the Northeast, provides one of those wide-open spaces where noise levels are high enough that you won't feel mortified if your kid behaves too boisterously. Not only that, but it tops our list by offering a great kid's menu that is only slightly more expensive, at $9, than the average kid's menu at places like Olive Garden or Chili's, which are typically around $7. Yet, the quality of the food is much higher, likely because with only 27 locations, Legal Sea Food can exert more control over that aspect of the menu, which does not strictly consist of mass-produced foods.
At Legal Sea Foods, your children can enjoy a healthy appetizer of fruit or carrots before biting into their true passions, like pasta with butter or fried fish fingers. There is also a nice variety of sides, which range from healthy vegetables to indulgent french fries. There are also plenty of non-fish dishes for picky eaters, as well as gluten-free options. All of these can be enjoyed without anyone having to enforce the "inside voice" rule — within reason, of course.
Methodology
As a parent who frequently dines out with two small children, I have developed strategies to allow everyone in the family to enjoy themselves — against all odds. Since we do not allow screen time for the kids, these strategies center around bringing new and exciting activities, like sticker books or coloring books, searching for restaurants that will provide their own entertainment, like pizzerias where children can watch the pizzas being made, and perhaps above all else, food that the children will appreciate, either for its novelty or its familiarity. Another important factor in making such an experience successful is the happiness of the parents: If the parents are not relaxed, the children could be more inclined to be fidgety and maybe even scream. This is where a stiff drink may come in handy, in moderation, of course. The same goes for a lower price point, though this was not a deal breaker.
To compile this ranking, I considered each of these factors, aside from the materials brought from home, to determine which kids' menus would provide the best experience for a family, bearing in mind additional elements like food quality and healthy options–factors that are often important to parents who want to encourage their children to adopt a healthy diet. Put together, these criteria added up to a ranking where less healthful, poorer quality foods caused restaurants to lag behind, while kid-friendly restaurants that are typically more appealing to adults came out on top.