15 Facts You Didn't Know About P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang's co-founder Philip Chiang gained firsthand experience working at his mother's restaurant, The Mandarin. Cecilia Chang's establishment was one of the Bay Area's first Chinese restaurants that served authentic Mandarin and Szechuan cuisine. Despite the restaurant's success, Philip chose to pursue art. He went on to graduate with a BFA from the ArtCenter College of Design, but quickly found himself in need of a reliable source of money, so subsequently decided to set aside his artistic pursuits and rejoin the family business.

Philip was put in charge of The Mandarin's Beverly Hills location while his mother was away in China. There he discovered a latent passion for the restaurant business, which led to the mother-and-son duo partnering on a new venture in 1984, which they called The Mandarette Chinese Café. She would later transfer ownership of the Beverly Hills Mandarin to Philip in 1989. He went from a reluctant restaurateur to owner of two locations. Then in 1991, they decided to sell The Mandarin, and – around the early '90s — The Mandarette as well.

During that period Philip befriended a customer named Paul Fleming, who happened to own the Los Angeles staple Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. When Fleming relocated to Arizona and found the Chinese food subpar, he suggested they partner on a new restaurant concept, and that's how P.F. Chang's came to be.