The Only 2 US States Without A Single Chick-Fil-A Location

There are suggestions that Chick-fil-A hasn't opened a restaurant in Vermont because of a legal issue with a local artist. As outlined in news articles from 2011, screen printer Bo Muller-Moore, also known as Bo Muller-Moore, tried to trademark the phrase "Eat More Kale" for his T-shirt business. Chick-fil-A filed a claim that the phrase could be confused with its famous "Eat Mor Chikin" slogan and a years-long battle ensued. Many Vermont residents rallied behind Moore, with former state Governor Peter Shumlin even holding a press conference on the topic in 2012. Moore was granted the trademark in 2014, and there's been no word of a Chick-fil-A opening in Vermont since.

Advertisement

Of course, the reason could also be pinpointed to the state's low population. As of 2024, Vermont was home to just over 647,000 people, making it the third least-populated state. Alaska, with 733,536 residents, has the next smallest population, which might explain why there isn't a Chick-fil-A in Alaska yet.

The appetite for one is certainly there. There's a dedicated Facebook group called "Anchorage Needs Chick-fil-A" and a petition on Change.org calling for a Chick-fil-A has over 600 signatures. However, the company said in a January 2023 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that there were no immediate plans to open in Alaska and that "multiple factors" must be considered when selecting new locations. So, it looks like some people might need to get their fix from America's other top fried chicken restaurants for the time being.

Advertisement