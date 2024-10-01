Does Chick-Fil-A Have International Restaurant Locations?

Although we often think of fast food chains as aggressive expanders ready to capitalize on even the smallest market opportunity, Chick-fil-A has been a surprising holdout in that regard. That is, until the announcement last year that Chick-fil-A would be investing $1 billion in international markets. The restaurant chain currently has locations in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada, but the company just announced its expansion into the U.K.

Over a two year span, Chick-fil-A plans on opening five new locations across the United Kingdom, according to a press release. Where those locations will be exactly has not yet been announced, but Chick-fil-A operates as a franchise, so no doubt there are thousands of hopeful candidates in Belfast, Leeds, Liverpool, and London vying to be picked for the project. Americans' love for the fast food chain may or may not translate at full force to U.K. appetites, but Chick-fil-A's menu is full of delicious chicken offerings that keep American locations constantly in demand; so, prospects are good.

An interesting thing to note here is that Chick-fil-A announced that it plans to invest $100 million in the U.K. over the next 10 years, which is a substantial sum — but it still only accounts for 10% of the previously announced $1 billion. So, we wouldn't be out of line for assuming that expansion into other countries might be announced in the coming weeks or months. Whether those locations will be focused on similar European markets remains to be seen, but China and India are other possibilities.