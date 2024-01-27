Jack In The Box Plans On Opening Up To 120 New Locations By 2027

Even though Jack in the Box boasts 2,200 locations, it only spans 22 states. The chain is predominantly concentrated in the Western continental United States. Yet even if you live elsewhere, chances are you've heard the name Jack in the Box before. It is already the fifth-largest quick-service burger chain in the U.S. That's not a small thing.

The San Diego-based fast-casual burger chain recently opened new restaurants in Salt Lake City and Louisville, Kentucky to massive success, raking in same-store figures more than 200% above the national store average, reports Restaurant Business. Last year, the chain sold off nearly half of the Del Taco stores it owned and never looked back. Now, riding on the wave of its first new market openings in over a decade. the (for now) Western chain has its sights set on a much larger expansion.

Jack in the Box signed 90 agreements for the construction of 389 new restaurants, signifying the chain's official expansion into Florida, Arkansas, Montana, Wyoming, and Mexico. By 2027, Jack in the Box aims to increase its unit growth by 2.5% per year. The brand has shared that it is currently anticipating 35 to 55 combined new Jack in the Box and Del Taco stores to open by the end of fiscal year 2024, increasing to between 55 and 85 units in 2025, 70 to 100 in 2026, and 90 to 120 in 2027, per QSR.